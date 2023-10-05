OPINION: I love weekend serenity on campus

By Isabella Darcy

Opinions Editor

There is a noticeable discrepancy in the amount of students on the College’s campus during weekends compared to weekdays. Between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, many students pack up their belongings and go home for the weekend. With a fairly empty campus, the College is a great place to spend a relaxing and enjoyable weekend.

Students who frequent the College on weekends know that there are perks available on Saturdays and Sundays that are not always available on weekdays. When most students are on-campus during the week, places become crowded and can be difficult to navigate. Something as simple as grabbing food at the dining hall or walking from building to building can become an ordeal.

Anyone spending time on-campus during a weekend does not need to worry about crowding. Walkways are mostly vacant, which means folks can walk as quickly or leisurely as they please without worrying about keeping up with the flow of traffic.

Dining locations are also fairly empty, which means the wait-time to get food is significantly reduced or even completely eliminated. Less foot traffic also makes for cleaner seating areas, especially in Eickhoff Hall. During the week, Eickhoff tends to experience rushes at popular meal times. During rushes, there are few empty seats available and workers are often too busy dealing with the influx of people to clean between tables. On the weekends, when there are no rushes, it is easy to find somewhere clean to sit.

The library is another building where seating is easier to find on weekends. The building reaches higher capacity during the week, which can negatively affect studying if the only available seats are in a distracting environment. On weekends, when there are only a few people in the library, distractions are less likely to be an issue. Plus, there is a chance that a study room, which are usually elusive, will be free.

For students who stay on-campus but want to explore surrounding areas, a loop bus runs on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons. The loop bus is free and stops at Hamilton Train Station, Quaker Bridge Mall, Nassau Park Pavilion, Market Fair and Princeton. This is an amenity only available on weekends.

The College does not offer classes on weekends, but it does offer a chill environment where students can study, hang out or just vibe.





