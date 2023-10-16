Student Government prepares for Homecoming in a new setup

The freshman, sophomore, junior and senior class councils with Chalileh (center). Chalileh is holding the homecoming trophy that will be presented to the winning class (Photo courtesy of Aria Chalileh).

By Briana Keenan

Staff Writer

Student Government (SG) at the College has been preparing for Homecoming 2023 and is planning on changing the way it is outlined compared to previous years.

Aria Chalileh, Vice President for Student Services, said that SG is incorporating a new, competitive element called Battle of the Classes, which resulted from brainstorming new ideas after having budget cuts.

“In the past, [there] used to be competitions between Recognized Student Organizations,” Chalileh said. “However, because not everyone is a part of an RSO, this new process of Battle of the Classes allows everyone to participate in whichever way they desire.”

Students will be able to earn points for their class by dressing up for the spirit days during the week and participating in the events, including banner creation, traditions trivia and masked singer.

The class that wins the most points will be presented with trophies at the homecoming football game, receive a banner to be hung in the Student Center and have their class year engraved in a large trophy.

Other members discussed ways that they feel this year’s homecoming has improved.

“I personally have felt super connected to our campus and TCNJ,” said Jackie Faulk, sophomore class Vice President of Public Relations. “Additionally, this is the first year we are in class competitions, which builds camaraderie with our class.”

“In previous years, there has been a serious lack of activities that get the student body excited for homecoming,” said Olivia Chiarella, junior class president. “This year, Aria has worked incredibly hard to program a week of events that intend to make memories, instead of just giving them away.”

The members were asked about which event they are most excited for, and many agreed that they’re most excited for the masked singer event.

“I have never seen anything like this in the history of my time at TCNJ, and it is sure to make for a spectacular night of entertainment,” Chiarella said.

Faulk agreed, and said that she is “most excited for the masked singer event and also the homecoming game.”

Some of the members share excitement about Spirit Friday being the event they are most looking forward to.

“I can’t wait to see the school decked out in some school spirit merch,” said Anthony Berchie, member of the freshman class council.

“The entire Student Center is going to be decorated in blue and gold, there will be a photo station with props, free giveaways and so much more,” Chalileh said. “I am mainly excited to see the entire Student Center filled with TCNJ spirit and eager students.”

In addition to Chalileh’s efforts, SG members have helped contribute to the preparation of homecoming in several different ways.

On Oct. 4, SG posted a promotional video on their Instagram page, @tcnjsg for homecoming, which many were involved in.

Berchie said that this was to “get more people’s attention on the best homecoming TCNJ has ever seen.”

Faulk also participated in the video and helped in other areas.

“I have helped prepare for homecoming by participating in the video, making some graphics for the advancement committee and supporting Aria and the team as much as possible,” she said.

Chiarella added, “Together, we have curated marketing content, programmed events, and boosted morale for the student body at TCNJ.”

Aside from Chalileh, who said that she sees reasons for each class winning, each SG member thinks that their class will win spirit week. Berchie, Faulk and Chiarella all agreed that their respective classes will win due to their energy and competitiveness.

“We are hungry and ready to win,” Chiarella said.

Chalileh said that she hopes these changes to homecoming can leave an impact this year, as well as for the years to come.

“I am truly hoping that Battle of the Classes during Spirit Week can become its own tradition that students will love for years to come,” she said.

