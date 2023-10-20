OPINION: Thoughts on the best level of the Lib

By Kelly Kim

Staff Writer

Of all the possible study spots on campus, the library is without a doubt one of the most popular places to go, and for good reason too. From the Library Café located conveniently on the first floor, to the four floors filled with study rooms and individual study cubicles, one can only wonder which floor is optimal for maximum studying sessions. I would say it depends on the mode of motivation and focus you want to have.

I think that the third floor is the best out of all the levels because of how quiet it is as well as the layout of the floor itself. Upon entering the third floor, you will immediately be greeted by a grandiose window on the left, giving you a peek of the nature that surrounds campus.

With all the natural light that comes in from that window during the late afternoon, the warm environment sparks some type of motivation within me. It is almost as if I am in a race against time and want to utilize all of that natural light effectively before it inevitably runs out.

With little to no background noise, the third floor also has a minimum level of noise that is perfect for when you need some concentration. It is not so quiet that you feel yourself slowly going crazy, but also not too loud that you need headphones or a change in seating arrangement to focus. It is just perfect.

Another aspect is just the view you get from the third floor itself. If you are lucky enough to acquire the study rooms, especially one with a window, you can overlook a specific angle of campus that you would not get anywhere else. Being located in basically the middle of campus has its perks, one of which is being able to see everything all at once.

Overall, the floor you choose is dependent on the type of studying session you want to have.

If you have work that will not take you long or you just need a quick place to study, then the first floor is a good option for you. The second floor is for when you have more work that will take longer and requires more attention, but not so much that you need to be on the third or fourth floor, where the environment is definitely more intimidating but motivating to gain focus and do work.

Though the other floors can be good options too, I truly and wholeheartedly believe the third floor is the most supreme floor in the library.





