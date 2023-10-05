Taylor Swift attends second consecutive Chiefs game amid dating rumors

Kelce confessed that he tried to get Swift’s number when he went to one of her concerts as part of her ongoing Eras Tour (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons / iHeartRadioCA, September 13, 2023).

By Chiara Piacentini

Staff Writer

Taylor Swift once again did not fail to impress the media when she attended the Oct. 1 Chiefs game to support Travis Kelce. This marks her second appearance in a row at a Chiefs match.

Swift’s previous attendance at the Sept. 24 Chiefs game was a wild night for the internet. The “Anti-Hero” singer was caught sitting in the stands with Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.

After the game, video footage showed Swift and Kelce leaving the stadium together before driving off in Kelce’s convertible for a date night at Kansas City’s Prime Social. Kelce also invited his close friends, family and teammates to liven up the afterparty.

A picture obtained by TMZ shows Swift at one point cozying up to Kelce with her arm wrapped around his neck while also appearing to talk to someone over his head. The pair seemed to have a great time together, as one inside source said they came in “just hanging out and chatting.”

Kelce confessed that he tried to get Swift’s number when he went to one of her concerts as part of her ongoing Eras Tour. He even made a friendship bracelet with his number on it so he could give it to Swift after the show.

“I was a little butt-hurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he said in his “New Heights” podcast.

But, based on the dating rumors, it was later reported that Kelce and Swift had been secretly spending time together. It was after these meetings that Kelce publicly invited her to the Chiefs game. Both the NFL and Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, appeared to fan the flames by supporting these suspicions.

“I believe it is 100% true,” Jason said in a podcast with the WIP Morning Show.

He then appeared to backtrack on his original statement on the same podcast by later saying, “It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’ love life, and I try to keep his business, his business.”

If that whole speculation wasn’t enough, Swift was spotted attending another Chiefs game at MetLife on Oct. 1 with some of her A-list celebrity friends (Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman to name a few). Ticket sales skyrocketed in anticipation of the Chiefs vs. Jets game with resale tickets going for nearly $9,000, while even the nosebleed seats sold for $81.

At one point in the game, the camera catches Swift talking to Kelce’s mother, appearing to tell her, “I don’t know how you do it.” For those who need some context, this would be referring to how Ms. Kelce can handle the stress of the game and watch her son play.

But that’s still not the whole story. Hours before the match, Kelce was caught leaving Swift’s New York City apartment. According to one eye-witness, Kelce left the apartment from the parking garage in Swift’s black Range Rover.

At the same time, another source refuted this testimony, saying that Kelce followed the team’s 11 p.m. Saturday curfew.

So the question still stands: is it really true that Swift and Kelce are in a relationship or have these events been blown out of proportion? Only time will tell.