UWill partnering with CAPs to bring new teletherapy program

By Lauren Diaz

Correspondent

This fall, the office of Counseling and Prevention Services (CAPS) at the College announced a partnership with teletherapy group UWill, which provides twenty-four hour immediate appointments with therapists across the country.

The CAPS office at the College decided to partner with UWill after the number of students seeking counseling rose within the last few years.

“College counseling centers across the country have been struggling to meet demand for services for many years now, and TCNJ is included in that,” Beverly Mason, director of CAPS, told The Signal. “It’s a great way to meet the needs of more students than we can possibly do ourselves.”

All appointments on the service are done virtually via face chat, phone call or through text message over the site.

“It’s also a great option for students who can’t come to CAPS,” Mason said. “For instance, they have evening and weekend hours, so that’s great for students who can’t come when we’re open.”

Many students agree with Mason’s reasoning behind joining the UWill program. Freshman undeclared major Samantha Magin believes UWill is an important resource for students at the College.

“I think it’s a great resource,” Magin said. “It is essential for those who have high anxiety to seek help out, and it makes it much more accessible since it occurs at all times throughout the day.”

Freshman psychology major Ally Araujo also agreed with Magin, noting that mental health can sometimes be a conversation people do not want to have.

“Not many people outwardly show that they are struggling with their mental health, and it can be really isolating,” Araujo said.

In order to get an appointment with a therapist, you must register with UWill, create an account and identify as a student of the College. The sign up process is quick, simple and efficient, and the service is entirely free for college students.

Students can also pick the type of therapist they would like to talk to in categories such as gender, sexuality and race.

Most colleges in the state of New Jersey are using UWill, because it is being funded by Governor Phil Murphy’s administration, utilizing leftover funds from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some other New Jersey schools that have implemented the program include Princeton University, Montclair State University and Rutgers University.

Mason and the CAPS office believe UWill will have a positive impact on the student community.

“It gives great options,” Mason said. “I think there are students who don’t necessarily want to come to CAPS, and would prefer the flexibility UWill offers.”

“Every year, there are hundreds of students leaving home for the first time, and its a huge adjustment,” Aruajo said. “So having a mental health service provided to all college students can help make that adjustment.”

When asked if they would utilize UWill’s services, Magin said she would.

“If I felt like I was struggling mentally, this is an easy way to look for assistance without worrying about who will see me seek it out,” Magin said. “Seeking out help is something that can be frowned upon, or at least embarrassing to admit you need– so a resource like this is a step in the right direction.”

Araujo, on the other hand, has already used UWill’s services.

“As someone that has struggled with mental health for most of my life, knowing that I have that resource is such a huge help,” Araujo said.

To learn more about UWill and the services it provides, visit UWill's website or the CAPS office, which is located in Eickhoff Hall.