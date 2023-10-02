Women’s field hockey defeats Albright College in 5-0 win

By Victoria Gladstone

Managing Editor

The College’s field hockey team hosted Albright College on Sept. 27, ending with a 5-0 victory for the Lions.

After coming off of a win defeating Arcadia University on Sept. 23, the team pushed to keep the positive momentum and took a more offensive approach on the field throughout the entire game. The team attempted 22 shots overall and 15 shots on goal, according to TCNJ Athletics.

The game started off strong as the players made attempts early on to score. Junior Carly Cole was able to score within the first seven minutes of the game and was assisted by junior Claire Engebreth during the play. After scoring during a corner penalty shot, Cole went on to score another goal and ended up taking seven shots overall.

Junior Rayhanah Ahmed put up a good fight as she went on to score during a corner penalty shot, with another assist from Engebreth. With this, Engebreth was able to claim her first multi-assist game at the College.

Ahmed made strong attempts to come in contact with the net but ultimately assisted Cole in completing the third goal of the game, within the first half.

As the game progressed, other players started to act more aggressively on the field and were able to raise the overall score for the Lions. Freshman Karlie Warner scored her first career goal with the Lions, assisted by Junior Bella DiNardo. In addition, sophomore Emily Dvorsky scored the final goal of the game during a penalty shot.

After riding on another impressive win, the Lions look ahead to continue playing in the New Jersey Athletic Conference through the month of October.