Women’s soccer wins on senior day and loses to conference rival Rowan

The College suffered a crushing 1-0 defeat to rival Rowan University on Oct. 18, but followed it up with a 3-1 victory on senior day against New Jersey City University on Oct. 21.

Rowan entered this matchup with an outstanding record of 10-0-2 and were looking to upset the Lions to take over the top spot in the NJAC. Both teams were at the top of the NJAC, with Montclair State University also hanging around the top spot after drawing Rowan earlier in the season.

This rivalry is getting very intense; last season ended with Rowan defeating the Lions to move on to the NJAC final.

The Rowan Game

The Lions yet again came out on fire, but the Rowan defense held strong while trying to gain a foothold in the game. The first half saw a wide shot total difference with the Lions outshooting the Profs 10-2, but only three of those were on target, which would be the story of the College’s offense the rest of the game.

The Profs defense when getting pressured did not allow an easy shot and Rowan’s keeper Calista Burke had a very good game saving some key shots. The second half was seen as no different again, the Lions outshooting the Profs 10-3, but only putting three of those on target.

Rowan jumped out to a 1-0 lead after a goal that was slotted into the bottom right corner after a cross was untouched and fell to Sarah Bergan who put it home.

There was a late-game scramble with a corner coming from fifth-year journalism major Emma Pascarella sending in a corner to junior marketing major Victoria D’Imperio, who had two looks at goal which were both blocked miraculously.

The Lions would go on to lose 1-0. It was a valiant effort by the Lions, who dominated the stats but could not find the back of the net. These two teams are likely to face again in the NJAC playoff, which would be a must watch if the seeding falls that way.

Senior Day in Ewing

After a tough loss, the Lions looked to senior day against NJCU, who are about middle of the pack in the NJAC standings.

The Lions honored three seniors. Biology major Sofia Alves came in the game often as a supersub, playing a role in controlling the game from the midfield.

Psychology major Sophie Vieira plays a big role in the Lions midfield and has started almost every game since sophomore year.

Accounting major Claudia Flint is a defender and another sub that’s played in almost every game since sophomore year, getting her first start in this game.

The Lions were in their homestretch, looking to get back in the win column after a tough loss against a rival.

The Game

It was a tough start to the game for the Lions, as they had possession for most of the first half and some good shots by a few different players in a short stretch of the game but could not put one away.

NJCU only registered one shot in the first half, and the College again dominated everywhere but the scoreboard.

To start the second half the Lions ended their scoreless streak around the 60-minute mark when junior Allie O’Keefe put a free kick in the box, which junior marketing major Rachel Burkhard headed into the back of the net.

Ten minutes later for the Lions, D’Imperio and undeclared freshman Alyssa Alfano both scored to put the Lions up 3-0 to put the game away. NJCU scored with eight minutes to go, but the Lions hung on to win 3-1.

What is to come

The Lions are locked in the NJAC playoffs and will play on Oct. 31 against Rutgers-Camden. The high-flying Lions look to keep up the high scoring and look to have a road to the NCAA national tournament with a good showing in the NJAC playoff.



