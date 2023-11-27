Cole World: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole secures first Cy Young award

By Ally Uhlendorf

The New York Yankees’ ace, Gerrit Cole, was officially awarded the 2023 American League Cy Young Award for his illustrious Major League Baseball season. Cole is the sixth Yankees pitcher to ever win the award, and the first since Roger Clemens in 2001.

The Cy Young Award is an annual award that is given to the best pitchers in the major leagues, one for the American League and one for the National League. The award is voted upon by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. This accolade not only recognizes Cole’s individual brilliance but also cements his status as one of the premier pitchers in the MLB.

This award is not handed out lightly, and it is the statistics that often tell the story of a pitcher’s excellence. Cole’s 2023 campaign was highlighted by eye-popping statistics that left no doubt about his deserving the honor. His impressive earned run average (ERA) of 3.17, 222 strikeouts and 209 innings pitched all contributed to his remarkable season.

Since his signing to the Yankees in December 2019 to the conclusion of the 2023 season, the pitcher has led the MLB with 816 strikeouts and 664 innings pitched, while being the only pitcher in both leagues to have struck out at least 220 batters in the past three seasons. His third consecutive season of at least 200 strikeouts is the most in franchise history, according to Forbes.

Throughout his career, Cole had struggled with the absence of an award, despite his reputation of being one of the best pitchers in baseball history. In his first few MLB seasons, Cole had finished in the top five in voting in five different years: 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, as well as being a runner-up in 2019 and 2021.

From the first pitch of the 2023 season, Cole showcased an unparalleled level of dominance on the mound. His electrifying fastball and pinpoint control left opposing batters helpless. Cole’s performances were marked by consistency and excellence–two qualities that are often associated with Cy Young winners.

Several of the pitcher’s performances throughout the season solidified his Cy Young campaign. Memorable outings against daunting opponents, where he outdueled other pitchers, left an indelible mark on the league. Whether it was a marquee matchup against a division rival or a crucial game down the stretch, Cole consistently rose to the occasion throughout this season.

Beyond the individual praises, Cole’s performances had a transformative impact on the Yankees. As the ace of the pitching staff, he provided stability and leadership, setting the overall tone for the team’s success. His ability to dive deep into games and save the bullpen from overuse was crucial in the grueling 162-game season.

Gerrit Cole’s journey to winning the 2023 Cy Young Award was a testament to his skill, determination and unwavering commitment to excellence. From his mastery of the strike zone to his ability to stifle opposing offenses, the pitcher’s performance in the 2023 season left an indelible mark on MLB. As he stood on the mound, accepting the Cy Young Award, it was a fitting acknowledgment of a season marked by brilliance and honor to his place as one of the premier pitchers in the league.