Cop Shop: Patriots outburst, ice cream vandalism and Eick streaker

The Signal and Campus Police work together on a weekly basis to inform the campus community about crime on and around campus. All records given to The Signal are public records and do not contain personal information. Some information provided may be triggering for some students.

By Liz Ciocher

Arts & Entertainment Editor

The following instances have all occurred in the past six weeks, maintaining fright for students and faculty of the College. All incidents are listed in order chronologically.

Sept. 19 & 21: Parking lot hit and runs

Two separate instances of parked car hit-and-runs were reported to Campus Police, both with credit to an anonymous eyewitness.

The first crash, which occurred on Sept. 19 in the Education Building garage, was the fault of two women drivers. According to security camera footage, the perpetrator’s vehicle was seen driving on the wrong side of the road before pulling into a parking spot. In an attempt to back out of the parking spot, the perpetrator’s vehicle backed into the car parked in the neighboring spot. There were documented rear bumper and fender dents, scratches and paint transfers. The perpetrators drove away without taking any responsibility for the accident.

The second crash, Sept. 21 in Lot 7, was the fault of one woman driver. Security footage demonstrates three separate attempts of the driver pulling into a parking spot, the third attempt resulting in a side-swiping of the vehicle in the neighboring parking spot. The perpetrator also drove away without taking any responsibility for the accident.

When both owners of the parked vehicles returned to their cars later in the day, both found anonymous crash notes depicting the incidents of the accidents on their cars. After calling Campus Police, the perpetrators were identified, confessed to their crimes and were written tickets for careless driving.

Oct. 2: Centennial Hall reported theft and backpack dismemberment

At around 2 p.m., one of Centennial Hall’s resident directors reported theft to Campus Police on behalf of one of their residents.

The student reportedly left their backpack in the residence hall’s lounge before taking a quick trip to the library.

Upon returning, the student found some of their belongings missing, while the remaining contents, including homework assignments and ziploc sandwich bags of medication, were pasted to the wall.

Video footage of the lounge was unsuccessful in identifying the perpetrator.

Oct. 5: Lactose-related damages to Mayo Concert Hall

After some suspicious activity, Mayo Concert Hall’s manager called Campus Police to report some “criminal mischief.”

Damage was found on two of the Concert Hall’s pianos: one had a missing key and the other was found victim to an ice cream spilling.

Both of the damages were done within 24 hours, but it is unclear if both acts were conducted by the same perpetrator.

Both pianos needed hundreds of dollars in repairs, but are safely up and running.

Oct. 15: Student curses out law enforcement on behalf of the Patriots

A seemingly usual case of public intoxication turned personal after a student yelled obscenities at policemen and EMT services, all because of an NFL loss.

Campus Police arrived in Wolfe Hall after a community advisor reported a drunken and troublesome student causing a scene and being carried to his room by a group of friends.

Responding officers knocked on the student’s door to find him, as he immediately bursted into tears.

“I’m tired of watching [the New England Patriots] lose every single year,” the student said between sobs, according to the police statement.

The student also claimed to have not been drinking, but along with the intense display of emotion, was walking in circles around the hallway and could not stand straight up.

After an attempt to contain the student back in his room, the student shouted “I want nothing to do with you motherf***ers,” and his roommate bolted out of their room behind the officer’s turned backs, unidentified.

The student then continued to shout obscenities at the policemen and community advisors, including calling them “F***ing cruel,” before the EMTs arrived, which raised the severity of the situation to the student.

He turned physical at their arrival, lunging at them and foaming at the mouth as he shouted, “I f***ing hate you. I’ll f***ing kill you.”

Because of his irrational behavior, the student was transported to Capital Health Regional Hospital in a four-point restraint strapped to the ambulance’s stretcher.

The following day, the student reported to the Campus Police Station to be written up for underage drinking, assigned a ‘B’ summons for disorderly conduct and to deliver a hand-written apology letter.

The responding officers have accepted the student’s apology.

Oct. 17: Intimate and unwelcome showing in Eick

Shortly after midnight, Campus Police received a complaint of a streaker in Eickhoff Hall.

The student was seen walking around near the girl’s bathroom with his pants and underwear at his ankles.

When Campus Police arrived, the student pulled up his pants and denied any involvement in streaking activity.

After being positively identified to the police by a witness, the student fled the scene.

After being detained and brought to the Campus Police Department, the student was issued disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice charges.

He will have to appear in court for these charges.

Oct. 20: Catfishing goes horribly wrong

A student approached the Campus Police department to report an incident of extortion he was experiencing.

After an attractive “woman” reached out to the student through an Instagram direct message, the two exchanged explicit photos over Snapchat.

Shortly after sending his explicit photos, the student began to receive threats of sending his photos to his entire Instagram following, only to be stopped with a payment of $100.

After receiving the $100, the perpetrator sent a screen recording of the explicit photos being deleted, but requiring another $200 for deleting out of his phone’s “Recently Deleted” photo folder.

He also claimed to have sent the photos to the student’s brother, but the brother claimed to have only received a strange email with no photo attachments.

The student blocked the perpetrator’s Snapchat and deleted his Instagram account entirely.

There were no reports of anyone seeing the photographs.

Oct. 21: Drunk and accidental break-in

A Wolfe Hall community advisor called Campus Police after two female residents reported an unknown male student trespassing in their room.

According to the residents, they saw the male student in the corner of their room. He soon began approaching while absentmindedly reaching for the girl’s phone.

After a brief discussion between the male and residents, the student said the room number that he believed he was in, leaves her phone and walks out.

Campus Police arrive at the room number said by the perpetrator, only to be greeted by two male residents woken from their sleep. The female residents identified that neither of the males were the student they saw in their room.

The following day, a student arrives at the Campus Police Department citing his involvement in the trespassing incident.

He admitted to watching a baseball game and drinking alcohol before falling asleep, dreaming of hanging with his friends. He entered the girls’ room in an attempt to look for them.

The student issued an apology to the two female residents the same day.