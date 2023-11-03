First-year housing requirement will not be enacted

By Matthew Kaufman

Managing Editor

The College will not enact the residency requirement for first-year students next year, Kelly Hennessy, assistant vice president of student development, said in an emailed statement today.

The announcement comes after members of Residential Education and Housing (ResEd) presented to Student Government and the Residence Hall Association (RHA) last month, soliciting feedback from the student representatives.

“The input we received from the Residence Hall Association, Student Government and other stakeholders proved to be invaluable in the comprehensive review process,” Hennesssy wrote in the email. “After careful consideration, we have concluded that it is not the right time to proceed with the establishment of a First Year Housing Requirement.”

The proposal had received a mixed reaction from students, who were concerned about the economic pressure the requirement would place on commuter students.

Delaney Smith, president of RHA and a junior journalism and professional writing major, said that she was glad to see the requirement would not be going into effect yet.

“I think they made the correct decision,” Smith said. “If they had implemented it, you would see a lot of commuter students not be happy with the decision.”

The other new housing policy that ResEd presented to students, a differential housing cost based on room occupancy, will be going into effect next year. The exact pricing structure has not yet been decided.

The Signal has reached out to Hennessy for further comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Our Nov. 3 issue contains an editorial related to this issue. While the article is still the opinion of The Signal, we recognize that the situation has changed.