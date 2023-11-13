Kohesion Hosts their Second Annual Showcase, Growhesion: Garden of Melodies

Kohesion’s second annual showcase, Growhesion, featured multiple dance covers of K-Pop groups, ranging from BTS to IVE (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Rittman / Correspondent).

By Jenna Rittman

Correspondent

Kohesion, the College’s K-Pop dance team, recently hosted Growhesion: Garden of Melodies, their second annual showcase. This event, which occurred on Nov. 5, consisted of K-Pop dance covers by the members of Kohesion, snacks and a cute photobooth.

The event kicked off with two Kohesion alumni introducing the event and teasing what groups and songs the organization will be covering. Throughout the showcase, these two acted as emcees and would talk to the audience after the performances.

Kohesion’s act leaders were the first to perform, covering the song “I AM” by the K-Pop girl group IVE.

After the first performance, the emcees came back onto the stage with the rest of the Kohesion executive board, where they then introduced themselves and shared their excitement to perform for everyone.

They then moved onto the first set of main performances, which included the songs “Secret Story of the Swan” by IZ*ONE, “Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)” by ENHYPEN and “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)” by BTS.

After a quick break with the emcees, it was time for the next set of performances. These eight performances were member performances, including both single, duo and trio performances. They performed songs by Doja Cat, Taeyang, Lisa, Tomorrow X Together, B.I., Seventeen, STAYC, Baekhyun, Chungha, PRISTIN V and CIX.

After an intermission, it was time for the seniors of Kohesion to perform a BTS medley. The medley highlighted some of BTS’ older songs, such as “Danger” and “I Need U,” and led up to one of their newer songs, “Permission to Dance.” The excitement from the audience made the experience all the more memorable.

Nearing the end of the event, there was an alumni performance by Hannah Wang, two more main performances and a finale performance with everyone in Kohesion.

Jessica Santizo, a junior criminology and linguistics student at the College, said she had a great time at the event.

“I got a chance to learn new K-Pop songs and artists that I never heard of before,” said Santizo. “I liked seeing the different groups dancing and the different outfits that the dancers will wear.”

Growhesion: Garden of Melodies was an entertaining performance of various K-Pop group songs, showcasing talented dancers, and it was evident how much hard work and dedication they put into learning the dances.