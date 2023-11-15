Women’s soccer NCAA tournament run stopped short as they fall to Tufts

By Joey Bachich

Staff Writer

The College’s women’s soccer team won their first-round NCAA tournament game over Johnson and Wales, but lost in the second round to Tufts. The tough loss ended their season, as being eliminated in the first weekend of the tournament was not what the Lions had planned or expected.

First round matchup

After an emotional NJAC championship win, the Lions rolled into the NCAA tournament on a high note. Johnson and Wales University was the first challenge for the Lions, who hosted the first round matchup.

The Lions in typical fashion came out of the gates hot with a ton of pressure and got the first goal from junior marketing major Victoria D’Imperio, who headed the ball into the back of the net in the 17th minute.

Johnson and Wales kept the game in the middle of the field with 11 fouls in the half trying to slow down the potent Lions offense. The second half started with a quick goal by fifth-year statistics major Lindsey O’Keefe 5 minutes into the period. The Lions controlled the rest of the game, capping it off with a third goal and second of the game from D’Imperio. A 3-0 win sent the Lions into the second round, where they played against Tufts University.

Second round matchup

The Lions season hung in the balance as they hosted Tufts University in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Tufts turned the tide early against the Lions, grabbing the first goal from a corner within the first 8 minutes of the game.

The high-flying offense cooled off in the first half, but not without a great effort by fifth year business major Ava Garay, who headed a ball that just barely missed the net.

Later, fifth-year journalism major Emma Pascarella had a great look at a goal that was blocked in front of the net by a Tufts defender.

The second half was a tough one for the Lions, who let up two quick goals in the 55th and 56th minute of the game, but they did not go down without a fight. Junior marketing major Rachel Burkhard hit the crossbar on a corner, and soon after, junior education major Allie O’Keefe missed the top corner on a free kick by inches.

The final whistle blew and the Lions season came to a close after a fantastic year, which included an NJAC title and an NCAA tournament win.