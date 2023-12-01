Cop Shop: Damages, theft and fire (but not really)

The Signal and Campus Police work together on a weekly basis to inform the campus community about crime around campus. All records are public records but do not contain personal information. Some information provided may be triggering for some students.

By Liz Ciocher

Arts & Entertainment Editor

Since the start of November, Campus Police has recorded four separate instances of misbehavior or troublesome actions. In order for our campus to stay up to date, they are listed here in order chronologically.

Nov. 8: Hand sanitizer brutality

A community advisor (CA) in Decker Hall filed a report to Campus Police about the residence hall’s sixth floor hand sanitizing station. According to the CA, a resident reported a shirtless male screaming and running around in the common areas the day before. In his frenzy, the student knocked the hand sanitizer station to the floor, causing damage to the apparatus. While the report does not specify if the student was a resident of or visitor to Decker, he appeared to be under the influence of something at the time of the incident. He remains unidentified.

Nov. 10: Music building theft

Prior to a 7:30 p.m. orchestra practice, a student wrapped her belongings in a jacket and secured them in the basement lobby of the Music Building. Inside the jacket included a gold ring with a green jewel, a wallet and a set of keys. Upon returning to the basement lobby at 9 p.m., the student noticed her belongings seemed disheveled and her ring, valued at $350, was missing. Her keys and wallet remained untouched.

Nov. 12: Not disruptive, but still drunk

Campus Police was contacted shortly after 2 a.m. with concern for a student’s safety in Wolfe Hall. When the officers arrived on the scene, the student was found severely intoxicated but asleep in his bed. Concern prompting police contact arose when the student failed to wake from his sleep. After an officer performed a sternum rub on the student, he woke up, slightly disoriented. Once he noticed what appeared to be vomit on the student’s shirt, the responding officer contacted campus EMS. After noticing the vomit, the officer also noticed a handle of Tito’s vodka, which he promptly disposed of. The student was taken to Capital Health Hopewell and was written a warning citation for alcohol possession and consumption.

Nov. 13: Townhouse “gas leak”

At about 11:30 a.m., Campus Police received a call from a resident of Townhouse South claiming they smelled gas. After arriving on the scene, officers noticed a smell, but did not recognize it as gas. For safety measures, the Ewing Fire Department arrived at the townhouses to confirm or deny the presence of gas at around 11:35 a.m. Once they arrived, Townhouse South was evacuated by the instruction of Campus Police, where shortly after a student reported a lit candle on the third floor of the building. At 11:40 a.m., a firetruck from Prospect Heights also arrived on campus. The candle was blown out and Prospect Heights deemed that there was no gas leak.