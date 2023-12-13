Jeffrey Osborn to step down as TCNJ Provost, Vice President for Academic Affairs

By Tristan Weisenbach

Managing Editor

Jeffrey Osborn, the College’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, will step down on Jan. 22, according to an email sent to the campus community by President Michael Bernstein on Wednesday.

Bernstein wrote that he and Osborn “mutually agreed he will conclude his responsibilities,” and upon leaving his current position, will embark on a yearlong sabbatical before returning to the College as a tenured professor of biology.

Osborn joined the College in 2006 and, in addition to his current roles, previously held the position of dean of the School of Science. Throughout his time, he has overseen the development of seven new master’s degrees and nine new graduate certificates.

He also worked extensively on community college partnerships, including reviewing 3,500 community college courses and updating credit equivalency, leading to a “140% increase in in-major credit transfer,” according to the email.

In addition, he expanded the Celebration of Student Achievement, increased the recognition of faculty and focused on diversity and inclusion throughout the College’s hiring process.

According to the email, Bernstein will announce interim plans for the Division of Academic Affairs in the coming days after consulting with administrative, faculty and governance leaders.