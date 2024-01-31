OPINION: The transition back from winter break can be a struggle for students at the College

By Briana Keenan

News Editor

Stepping back onto campus after a month of not being here was relieving. Being home was nice until a certain point, as I am a person who thrives off having a daily routine that the College provides.

However, not all aspects of this transition have been easy for me. I can’t say for sure since it has only been a week of classes, but it seems that my workload has significantly increased since the fall semester. Plus, I started my new role as news editor for The Signal, and while I am very eager, I have anxiety about finding a balance.

While the time off allowed me to see friends from high school, spend time with my family and relax after my first semester, the start of this semester has made me find comfort in a routine. Yet, anxiety about how much I have on my plate still lingers. Being back from break has reminded me that I must continue to take care of my mental health while transitioning back to campus life.

As college students, everyone has their own responsibilities that require time and dedication. However, I have to be careful not to spread myself too thin to avoid facing burnout.

Several days last week, my day started at 6:30 a.m. and ended at midnight. If I wasn’t in class, I was in the library doing homework or in a meeting. Not only was this physically and mentally exhausting, but it was a shock to me compared to how much I was working last semester.

I am a diligent student, and I like to complete assignments as soon as possible and with my full effort. However, this transition back has made me feel somewhat lost as I am trying to get back into a routine that I longed for when I was an hour-and-a-half away over break. I have faced anxiety and depression for years and they were at their peak last year, so when these feelings came up for me during this transition, I was worried.

Those who are close to me were worried, too. I didn’t see my friends as often due to classes, and often couldn’t make it to lunch or dinner with them; my boyfriend comforted me and encouraged me to take a step back and my mom has sent me several concerned text messages about how I am doing.

Nonetheless, I have found several positive moments in my transition being back. I have been going to the gym in Campus Town consistently and it has helped me feel better physically and mentally. I have seen the gorgeous campus sunrises that I missed dearly when I was home, and I have still managed to get all my work in while balancing extracurriculars and spending time with my friends.

Often, I don’t give myself enough credit for what I am doing, and I think that the same applies to this transition. Students must remember to take care of themselves and utilize the Counseling and Prevention Services (CAPS) on campus if they find that beneficial.

I know that the spring 2024 semester is going to be a great one; it’ll just require some adjustment throughout the transition and caring for my mental well-being.