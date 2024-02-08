Bernstein updates LIONS timetable in email

Bernstein said in the email that after meeting with members of the Faculty Senate, Staff Senate and Student Government, he selected members for six groups that have different roles in the plan (Photo by Shane Gillespie / Photo Editor).

By Briana Keenan

News Editor﻿

Interim President Michael Bernstein followed up on the LIONS budget that was introduced in December in an email sent to the campus community, outlining the timetable that working groups will follow as they begin researching the new initiatives.

Bernstein said in the email that after meeting with members of the Faculty Senate, Staff Senate and Student Government, he selected members for six groups that have different roles in the plan.

“I have tried to ensure these working groups are representative of various campus schools and perspectives, while trying to keep them small enough to be effective,” Bernstein said.

The six initiatives that received working groups are the School of Continuing, Extended and Professional Studies, three-year bachelor’s programs, community college partnerships, faculty responsibilities and the core curriculum, library operations, and student program and auxiliaries.

Each group has a team lead and different students, faculty and staff. While Bernstein appointed these select people, he encouraged people to come forward with ideas to the respective team.

“I want to emphasize these efforts are all meant to be transparent, inclusive and open-minded,” he said.

According to the email, these are the initiatives of each group:

The School of Continuing, Extended and Professional Studies: Create a business plan for new programs to achieve target revenue in FY2026 ($550,000) and recommend marketing strategies and online program management to reach their FY2028 budget goal of $4 million.

Three-Year Bachelor’s Programs: Find programs that would allow for a three-year degree and work with the necessary people to create requirements.

Community College Partnerships: Socialize with local community colleges and prioritize programs for collaboration.

Faculty Responsibilities and the Core Curriculum: Recommend new guidelines of faculty responsibilities, specifically reducing adjuncts. Reduce the number of units required for the undergraduate core curriculum, adjusting writing and foreign language requirements.

Library Operations: Examine trends in library use and the College’s personal data to see how to meet the needs of the students and faculty.

Student Programming and Auxiliaries: Develop a business plan that modifies student affairs programs and housing initiatives.

Bernstein said groups are encouraged to submit their plans by April 29 to allow budget planners to implement their effects in the budget for FY2025. They do not need to determine when and how to assess the initiatives, and monthly updates will be sent by the first Mondays of March and April.

“I would like to extend my profound thanks to all who have agreed to serve on a working group and to those of you who will assist them in this effort this spring,” Bernstein said.