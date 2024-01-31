Club men’s hockey has tough weekend against NYU and William Patterson

By Joey Bachich

Staff Writer

The College’s club hockey team was back in action over the weekend with a double header against New York University and one game against William Paterson University. They looked to return to the win column after dropping their game against Rutgers University after almost a two month layoff.

Senior goalie Michael Bussanich continued to be a bright spot for the Lions all season, racking up over 30 saves in most of the games this season. NYU came into the double header posting a record of 8-5-3 and William Paterson University came in at 13-11-1.

The College opened their double header against NYU at home. The Violets came out strong with 13 shots on net in the first period and scored halfway through. The Lions had their chances, but could not convert on their early power play.

The second period was closer in shots, with the Lions having nine to the Violets’ 11. However, this did not amount to much goalscoring, as NYU doubled their lead closer to the end of the period. The Lions were stretched in the third period and ended up losing the first of their three weekend games 2-0.

The College then traveled to NYU to complete the double header while looking for a win. The first period saw more power play issues for the Lions as they did not convert on two more one man up scenarios, and the first period ended all square. Not taking advantage of the power play haunted the Lions in the second period as they dropped five unanswered goals throughout the period, with one of those being shorthanded.

In the third period, the Lions let up two more goals, while scoring one on the powerplay late for their pride as they dropped both games against NYU and had to quickly get ready for William Paterson the following night.

In their third game in three days, the tight schedule showed in the first period, losing the shooting battle 21-3 and letting up two goals within 40 seconds of each other. The penalty kill in that period did its job, halting two of the Pioneers power plays and keeping the game within reach.

The second period saw the Lions wake up and score a goal to bring them back within one, looking to strike a comeback. However, the period ended with just one goal and a total of 25 shots between the two clashing teams.

The third period saw the Lions’ run out of energy as they gave up two goals, one being an empty netter that sealed the Lions’ fate going 0-3 in a tough run of games.

The Lions are back Friday, Feb. 2 against Temple University at home looking to close out the season strong with just three games remaining.