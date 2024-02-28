Kohesion battles against Rider and Stockton in their Street K-Fighter event

Kohesion’s Street K-Fighter, which was inspired by the Korean reality shows Street Man Fighter and Street Woman Fighter, showcased multiple dance covers of K-Pop groups, ranging from 2NE1 to RIIZE (Photo Courtesy of Shane Gillespie / Photo Editor).

By Jenna Rittman

Correspondent

Kohesion, the College’s K-Pop dance team, recently hosted Street K-Fighter, a competitive dance battle featuring Stockton’s Take(X) and Rider’s Pulse Dance Crew. This event, which occurred on Feb. 25, consisted of K-Pop dance covers by all three of the dance crews, snacks and a final winner.

The event started off with an introduction to the Kohesion Executive Board, and was then followed by an introduction to all three dance teams and the judges. The dance teams all shared their excitement to perform for everyone.

Before starting the competition, the three dance teams all performed their intro medleys. During their intro medleys, they performed songs by Tomorrow X Together, Crush, LE SSERAFIM, EXO, SHINee, Dynamicduo, ATEEZ, ITZY, NMIXX and VIVIZ. These songs got everyone in the crowd hyped up and prepared them for the promising competition.

After their practice round, the competition finally began. Round one highlighted the upperclassmen in the three dance teams. Pulse Dance Crew kicked off the first round by performing “Monster” by Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi and “Do not touch” by MISAMO. Kohesion followed with a performance of the songs “Easy” by STRAY KIDS and “HALAZIA” by ATEEZ. Take(X) was the last to perform, and ended the round with a performance of “Bad Boy” by Red Velvet and “Drama” by aespa.

At the end of the first round, the three judges in the front discussed their performances. They announced Kohesion as the winner of the first round.

It was then time for the second round, which emphasized the underclassmen in the dance teams. Kohesion started the round off with the upbeat songs “ICY” by ITZY and “Red Flavor” by Red Velvet. Take(X) continued the round with two girl group songs, and Pulse Dance Crew was last with an energetic performance of two boy group songs, one by PENTAGON and the other by SEVENTEEN. The judges announced Pulse Dance Team as the winner of the second round.

Connor DePre, a sophomore software engineering student at Drexel University, shared his thoughts about the event.

“It’s going very good and it's fun. I definitely will come back to more Kohesion events in the future,” he said.

After a quick 10-minute intermission where people could grab a few snacks, it was finally time for the final round. This round was a generation battle, where each team would perform K-Pop songs from different generations. Kohesion was assigned second generation, Pulse Dance Crew was assigned third generation and Take(X) was assigned fourth generation.

This time, Stockton began the third round by performing “FANCY” by TWICE and “HIP” by MAMAMOO. Rider was next with a performance of “Blue Flame” by LE SSERAFIM and “Siren” by RIIZE. Kohesion ended the round off with “Don’t Call Me” by SHINee and “I Am The Best” by 2NE1, the latter of which elicited happy gasps from the audience.

The judges expressed that all the teams did an excellent job and that it was very difficult to decide on the final winner. They declared that Pulse Dance Crew is first place, with Kohesion as second place and Take(X) as third. The judges further explained that Pulse Dance Crew had amazing energy and were always in sync.

The Pulse Dance Crew came up to the front near the judges and made a small speech after winning.

Street K-Fighter was an enjoyable event consisting of multiple performances of various K-Pop group songs, showcasing talented dancers from three different colleges, and it clearly showed how much time, hard work and effort they put into learning the dances.