Lions’ Track and Field rounds off an eventful weekend

By Joey Bachich

Staff Writer

The College traveled to two east coast meets over the weekend, one at Boston University for the David Hemery Valentine Invitational and the other in Staten Island for the Big Apple Invitational.

At the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, there were a few stand outs for the Lions. Senior health and exercise science major Justin Gomez finished fifth and ran his personal best time of 7.03 seconds in the 60-meter dash. Freshman finance major Jack Attali barely missed the finals of the 60-meter hurdles, running a 8.38 and missing out on the top nine final by 12-hundredths of a second.

On the women’s side, junior education major Eliza Bruncaj finished in 18th place in the 60-meter hurdles, running a 9.09 which was just 2 hundredths of second short of the finals for that event. Also, freshman nursing major Mackenzie Burke finished 14th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 9.78 seconds, and ran a personal best time in the 200-meter run at a 26.49.

The Big Apple Invitational was a huge showing for the whole Lions team on both the men’s and women's side. Sophomore Kevin Mathews started the day with a fourth place finish in the men’s 1000-meter race. The management major ran a personal best time of 2:35.57 in that event and highlighted the Lions’ day. Junior computer science major George Agyei-Sam finished ninth in shot put, with his furthest throw being 14.26 meters. Senior music education major Zachary Mackiewicz and junior biology major Steve Daramola finished a respectable fifth and seventh in the men’s weighted throw, with throws of 16.08 meters and 15.66 meters, respectively.

Another strong showing from the women’s side was fronted by sophomore speech pathology major Sarah Scepkowski and senior health and exercise science major Edith Gonzalez, who both finished eighth in their respective categories. Scepkowski clocked in a time of 9.93 seconds for the women’s 60-meter hurdles and Gonzalez threw 11.91 meters on the shot put. Junior mathematics secondary education major Jessica Reilly finished 11th for the women’s weight throw with a throw of 14.61 meters to round off a great weekend for the Lions’ track and field.

The College will be back in action on Feb. 19, when both the men and the women will be competing in the NJAC Indoor Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.