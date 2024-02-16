OPINION: Remote learning snow days are still an enjoyable break for students

By Alena Bitonti

Features Editor

As my alarm went off and I reached for my phone on Tuesday morning, an email notification caught my attention. It was a message to the campus community that classes would be held remotely on Feb. 13. I had been anticipating the overnight snowstorm, and a sense of excitement and relief immediately hit me.

Snow days were once an escape from the usual academic routine. Since the pandemic, remote learning has transformed them into a combination of relaxation and education.

Despite having to attend lectures virtually, these days provide a nice break from reality. The time spent getting ready for and physically commuting to class is replaced with the simplicity of opening a laptop and clicking on a Zoom link.

That morning, the satisfaction I felt while learning in the comfort of my dorm room reminded me of just a few years ago when my friends and I longed to close our computers and return to school. However, I have since developed an appreciation for reliving the virtual learning experience once in a while. Even if it’s just for a day, I enjoy the ability to move at a different pace and manage schoolwork in my own space.

After my classes ended on Tuesday, I finally got the chance to step outside. The snow covered the ground as I walked to the dining hall, where a pleasant scene unfolded before my eyes. Students, making the most of the weather, were building snowmen and sledding down the slope just outside the Towers.

It was a refreshing sight that made me realize that snow days are not only a well-deserved break but a return to the carefree moments of our childhood. Even with the addition of virtual learning, snow days provide a chance to experience special moments we might have missed out on otherwise.

While the traditional snow day has evolved, its ability to be an outlet for relaxation and enjoyment still remains. College students continue to embrace the moments of fun that these snow days bring, keeping them a cherished part of the student experience.