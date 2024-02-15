OPINION: There must be more non-stereotypical Black characters in TV and film

By Keasia Jenkins

When you hear the phrase “Black TV and film,” what’s the first movie or show that pops into your head? “Boyz In The Hood?” “Friday?” “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air?” “Roots?” “12 Years a Slave?” “Madea?” Not to diminish the greatness of those shows and films, but I believe that Black Hollywood is overly saturated with shows and films that center around harmful Black stereotypes or slave period pieces.

The 90s was an amazing time for Black TV, as there were many shows without the typical Black stereotypes, allowing people to see the Black experience through a completely different lens. Shows like “Fresh Prince Of Bel Air,” “Martin,” “Living Single,” “A Different World” and “Girlfriends” showcased all different kinds of Black people and allowed for much-needed Black representation.

Black people were able to see themselves portrayed in different ways and had appropriate people to look up to on the screen. The box office, however, pushed forward many harmful stereotypes through films depicting gangs and slave period pieces. Movies such as “Poetic Justice,” “Crooklyn” and “Love Jones” showcased Black love, but that was mostly where the positive representation stopped.

I believe we’re in a drought regarding Black television and film. I can’t tell you the last time I saw a show with an all-Black leading cast like in the 90s. If a Black character is in a show, they are the sidekick, a funny best friend who only pops in to support the leading character—who is likely not Black—and is very disposable and underdeveloped.

These Black characters often fall victim to other harmful stereotypes such as “the Black best friend” who doesn’t have much going on in their own life but is quick to guide and help the non-Black main character improve theirs. They’re often loud, sassy and handle the difficult situations the non-Black character refuses to deal with. They can be written out in just a blink of an eye and no one will miss them.

There are shows like “Abbot Elementary,” “Insecure,” “All American” and “Black-Ish” that have leading Black casts and are phenomenally written, but most positive Black shows are often canceled in their prime or ended to make room for another. It’s as if networks feel there can’t be too many of these shows on, or even that they won’t sell.

The same is true for our film industry. I’ve seen many Black biographies and even more period pieces come out in the last few years, and as important as those are, there should be space for new representation in Black film. Movies such as “Moonlight,” “Get Out,” “US,” “Black Panther” and “Who Cloned Tyrone” broke away from stereotypes and allowed Black people to be queer, to be heroes, to be investigators. This representation is extremely important.

I want the film and TV industries to start valuing and keeping positive Black shows and movies on air and in our theaters. There is no reason why there shouldn’t be a plethora of current non-stereotypical Black characters. They shouldn’t be sidekicks or underdeveloped. They should be leading. There have only been two Black-leading casts that won Best Picture at the Oscars in its 92-year history, with only one not being a stereotypical film under the Black genre.

All Black TV and film is important. So shouldn’t Black people be allowed the same luxury of being everything on the screen the way white people are? I believe so.