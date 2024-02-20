Women’s tennis stumps Stevens in spring opener

By Joey Bachich

Staff Writer

The College opened their season against Stevens Institute of Technology where they won the home meet 9-0, winning every match in straight sets.

The Lions’ women’s tennis team started another season trying to replicate the fantastic year they had in 2023. Last season, the Lions finished with a record of 16-5 along with another dominating New Jersey Athletic Conference display, winning in the playoffs by a combined score of 10 sets to zero. The College also fell again in the second round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament, and this season, they look to break through and make it further.

Senior captain nursing major Chase Eisenberg and freshman biology major Zoey Albert won 8-0 and dominated the first doubles matchup of the day, setting the tone early. The duo of junior captain speech pathology and audiology major Aria Abalos and freshman finance major Marcella Warner won 8-5. To round out duo play, freshman mechanical engineering major Gabriella Robinson and freshman computer science major Prisha Priyadarshini also won by a score of 8-5. A lot of young talent scatters the duo rosters and looks to grow as the season picks up.

These six kept dominating, winning every singles match in straight sets. Some highlights were Abalos winning her sets 6-2 and 6-1 and Priyadarshini winning 6-1 and 6-1, stifling play from the opening serve. Eisenberg won her second set 7-6 and had the closest match of the day, but still pulled out a tough victory.

The Lions did not lose a single set all day and thoroughly dictated the match. They have to quickly turn their attention to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the No. 36 team in the country, who will come to Ewing on Feb. 23.