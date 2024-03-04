Fandom Fest series kicks off with Drag Brunch

Drag Brunch included brunch, performances by Yuhua Hamasaki and students, a Q&A and a meet and greet. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Rittman / Correspondent)

The College’s Intercultural Affairs kickstarted its Fandom Fest series with its first event on Wednesday, Feb. 21 — Drag Brunch, featuring Yuhua Hamasaki, an award-winning performer and former contestant on Season 10 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Before Hamasaki arrived, brunch was served to everyone who attended the event. Some items on the menu included rainbow bagels, eggs, home fries, fruit, orange juice and more.

Hamasaki entered the room and opened with the song “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton, where she pretended to play the piano and violin.

After that, she introduced herself to the audience. She expressed that she was very excited to perform for everyone. She interacted with the crowd a lot, for instance by asking who everyone’s favorite drag performers were.

Hamasaki dedicated the next three songs to anyone who has gone through something traumatic in their lives. She performed “I’m a Survivor” by Reba McEntire, which transitioned into “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child and then finally “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.

Hamasaki then asked for a few volunteers to come up on stage to bring the divas out of them. She had the students on stage introduce themselves before having them practice their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. The volunteers were instructed to do a runway walk, dance and then strike a pose before heading back to the stage. At the end, Hamasaki announced that all the student volunteers won the competition.

Her last performance before heading into the Q&A part of the event was to the song “This Is Me” from the movie “The Greatest Showman.”

During the Q&A, students and other members of the audience got the chance to learn more about Hamasaki. Students asked her questions ranging from her experiences with drag, to makeup advice and how her identities have contributed to her career.

She explained how she felt when she first left her house in drag.

“I was very vulnerable but very free as well,” Hamasaki said. “When I first did drag and left my home, I felt free. I felt alive because I could finally show who I am.”

Hamasaki also reminiscenced on what made her want to do drag.

“I remember watching all the photos and clips of videos,” Hamasaki said. “I saw them living their life unapologetically, and I thought to myself ‘I can be like that, too.’ I took what they had on the inside, the bravery and courageousness, and took that.”

Hamasaki addressed anyone who wants to try drag out for the first time.

“Go out and do it. Every time you do your makeup, try something different,” Hamasaki said. “Record yourself while dancing and singing and see what your strengths and weaknesses are.”

Neil, a sophomore biology major who prefers to go by their last name, brought up their thoughts about the event.

“The drag brunch was awesome,” Neil said. “Hamasaki was amazing and very inspiring. Not gonna lie, I got a little teary-eyed when she was responding to my question about how to get over my fear of being in drag in public.”

Justin Oswald, a junior history secondary education major, talked about their favorite part of the event.

“My favorite part of the event was the Q&A, where we got to talk to Hamasaki and ask them about their experiences personally and through ‘Drag Race,’” Oswald said. “Also I had a chance to walk the runway, which was fun. I am absolutely planning on going to more events.”

The event ended with a brief meet and greet where everyone had the opportunity to take a photo with Hamasaki, and a lucky few received signed posters.