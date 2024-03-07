Michibata becomes TCNJ’s all-time wins leader in outstanding weekend for men’s tennis

By Eddie Young

Sports Editor

Sixth-year Matthew Michibata became the men’s all-time wins leader for the College’s tennis program, as he picked up his 144th and 145th wins of his career on March 3. His record breaking performance highlighted an amazing weekend for the College’s men’s tennis team, as they picked up two home wins, pushing their record to 5-0.

Michibata’s new record was previously shared by 2002 graduate Robert Howland and 2008 graduate Matthew Klimchak, who is currently an assistant coach for the Lions.

The weekend began for the College on March 2, as they had a home matchup with Franklin and Marshall College. The day started well for the men, as Michibata and his double’s partner, sophomore Harrison Maitland-Carter, collected an 8-3 victory in their match. Sophomores Asa Wong and Alberto Thomas also got a victory in their doubles match, giving the Lions two wins of the three matches up to that point.

When it came to the six singles matches, the Lions dominated. Michibata got his win easily, winning in two sets, 6-1, 6-2. Freshman Aayush Kishore also got a quick victory, winning both of his sets 6-1. The College ended up winning five of the six singles matches, giving them a 7-2 victory over Franklin and Marshall.

The second home matchup of the weekend came on March 3 against Rochester Institute of Technology. Michibata and Maitland-Carter started off on the right once again for the Lions, as they took their doubles match by a score of 8-4. This win was Michibata’s 144th career victory, which gave him a share of the College’s all-time record.

In this match, Wong was paired with sophomore Brett Schuster. The two of them put together a great performance, and they were able to win 8-3. Once again, the College took two of the three doubles matches.

Michibata’s record-breaking performance came in his singles match. He did not lose a set, and won both by a score of 6-3. This was his 145th career win as a Lion, making him alone atop the College’s list of all-time wins.

“Throughout my time playing junior tournaments, I worked hard trying to establish a playstyle that didn’t get me too many results [in the] short term,” Michibata, a nursing major, said. “Despite that, I stuck with it and kept working on it throughout my college career, and seeing it finally get me the results I had the potential to get has been so rewarding. I’m definitely going to keep working hard and make it even harder for the record to be taken.”

The rest of the Lions did their part in the singles matches, too. The other five Lions all won in straight sets, finishing off their second dominating performance of the weekend. They ended up with an 8-1 victory over RIT, giving them their second win of the weekend and their fifth of the season.

The College will look to continue their perfect season on March 9, as they will travel to Geneva, New York to take on No. 33 Hobart College. They will then have two weeks off until they return to the courts.