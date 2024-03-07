OPINION: National Eating Disorders Awareness Week lacked recognition

National Eating Disorders Awareness Week exists to raise awareness and understanding of eating disorders and took place between February 26 and March 3. (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons / Vijay Verma, October 14, 2021)

By Isabella Darcy

Arts & Entertainment Editor

In the days following this year's National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, I am reflecting on the apparent lack of attention that this time received. The overall absence of discussion surrounding eating disorders during the week that they were supposed to be a focal point of conversation was disappointing, to say the least.

Once the week began on Feb. 26, not once did I hear someone speak about its presence. The only place that I observed any discussion was on social media, primarily in comment sections of pro-eating disorder recovery accounts. Many mainstream news organizations did not post about the topic on their social media, and neither did many public figures.

This lack of dialogue is extremely unfortunate, especially considering the number of people who struggle with eating disorders. 28.8 million Americans, or 9% of the United States population, will have an eating disorder in their lifetime, according to the National Eating Disorders Association.

Eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate among all psychiatric illnesses, according to NEDA. These illnesses are deadly, yet they are seldom talked about in an open setting.

The last and only time I engaged in an open conversation about eating disorders with individuals outside of my close circle was in my elementary school health class. The discussion was quick and devoid of depth. Since that fraction of a health class, anytime eating disorders have been brought up, people have been awkward and quick to move on from the topic.

I can only blame this widespread lack of comfort with the subject on the absence of dialogue surrounding it.

Everyone should be doing work to destigmatize eating disorders, but colleges especially must be actively trying to combat these psychological conditions.

It is difficult to find a uniform percentage of college students who struggle with eating disorders because not every school screens for these mental health issues. However, there are some surveys and studies that reveal the prevalence of eating disorders on college campuses.

According to the National Library of Medicine, “Evidence from a variety of sources indicates that symptoms of eating disorders are pervasive in college populations. Prevalence estimates of current [eating disorders] among college students range from 8% to 17%.”

8% to 17% is a large number when it is applied to thousands of students, like most colleges have. It is unacceptable for colleges to give minimal attention to these mental health problems that affect so many of their students.

The College did not advertise any events related to NEDAW in its weekly “This Week at TCNJ” email, except for Weight ≠ Worth — a support group that is advertised every week in the email. As stated in the email, the support group is peer-led and available to any student at the College who struggles with an unhealthy preoccupation with food, weight or appearance.

While it is great that the support group exists and is advertised weekly, the College should have done more to recognize eating disorders during the week of awareness.

In my personal experience with discussing eating disorders, the subject is taboo and uncomfortable. People often do not know how to approach the topic or how to talk about it appropriately. It is not uncommon for someone who does not know how to speak about this topic to say something insensitive and triggering or come off as dismissive.

This is not the fault of the uninformed speaker unless they have malicious intentions. Rather, it is the fault of a society that has been silent to the point of stigmatizing eating disorders. By talking about eating disorders and raising awareness about these psychological conditions that impact millions, we can begin to destigmatize them, encourage open conversations and potentially aid those who are struggling.