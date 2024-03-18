Tutoring Center gets revamped with $1.1 million remodel

The Tutoring Center’s offices are open for students from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and tutoring is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week (Photo courtesy of Liz Ciocher / News Editor).

By Liz Ciocher

News Editor

The College’s Tutoring Center has moved from the first floor of Roscoe West Hall, where it has stood since 2010, to a renovated space on the second floor in a $1.1 million renovation.

The new Tutoring Center, complete with updated amenities like smart TVs, study rooms and plenty of workspace, opened up at the start of the spring semester. On March 6, the center held an open house to display the new project and welcome students, tutors and faculty.

“We are incredibly thrilled to be in this space,” said Karen Deaver, assistant director of the tutoring center. “Since the pandemic we have been offering tutoring online as well as in-person, but we value the in-person relationship. We are now hoping students discover this phenomenal space available to them and they come rushing back.”

The remodeling project began in August 2022 with a new HVAC system in the entire Roscoe West building, taking up a majority of the renovation budget. The building’s first floor is now fully dedicated to the Center for Student Success, with the previous Tutoring Center space holding offices for Student Success staff.

Along with the five study rooms and smart TVs, there is plenty of open space for tutoring and studying, with study cubicles, desks and tables. Some of the updated furniture includes ‘ruckus chairs,’ which can be sat in three different ways.

“It’s definitely an improvement from the old room,” said Brian Perrone, a tutor and junior history and secondary education major. “There’s a lot more space. We have whiteboards and smart tv’s now, which is helpful for tutoring.”

The Tutoring Center’s offices are open for students from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and tutoring is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. There are roughly 160 tutors in the program offering their services to students.

Both Deaver and Perrone are hopeful the new center will encourage more students to visit for academic tutoring.

“I want to see students and tutors in the space more and more,” Deaver said. “Please, please come check it out, you will want to tutor here. It’s quiet and it’s beautiful.”

The center’s project manager, Robert Clougher, said there are more renovations in Roscoe West Hall to come.

“I’m glad with how everything turned out,” said Clougher, who will remain the project manager for Roscoe West’s bottom level renovations as well.

The tutoring center is now in Room 203 and is open for all students to visit. The center is open to students who are looking for a “comfortable, open space dedicated to quiet study and tutoring,” according to Deaver.