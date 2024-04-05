BREAKING NEWS: 4.8 Magnitude earthquake affects Ewing area

Students evacuated outside of the Social Sciences building (Photo by Alena Bitonti).

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook the College’s campus at around 10:20 a.m. today. Students in the Social Sciences Building were briefly evacuated following the tremors.

The epicenter was 5 km northeast of Lebanon, New Jersey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was felt at least as far north as New York City.

Update: An emergency alert from the College at 11:20 a.m. confirmed there were no reported injuries or damages from the earthquake. All campus buildings are safe to occupy.

More details to come.