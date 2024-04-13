Diddy lawsuits continue to pile on as federal charges loom

On Thursday, Combs was named in a lawsuit accusing his son, Christian “King” Combs, of sexually assaulting a woman in 2022 (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons / by Shamsuddin Muhammad / December 11, 2010).

By Madison Anidjar

Staff Writer

Following March Homeland Security raids on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami residences, the rapper and producer faces his sixth sexual abuse lawsuit since November.

On Thursday, Combs was named in a lawsuit accusing his son, Christian “King” Combs, of sexually assaulting a woman in 2022. Grace O’Marcaigh worked as a crew member on the Combs family’s leased yacht, where she says the assault took place after Christian Combs gave her a laced tequila shot.

While Sean Combs is not named as perpetrating the assault, he is accused of aiding and abetting his son’s actions. The five previous lawsuits go further, accusing Sean Combs of substantial physical and sexual abuse.

Federal agents told TheWrap that during the raids, they confiscated Combs’ electronic devices and footage from his extensive home security system, hoping to prevent the destruction of evidence in a trafficking and racketeering investigation. Along with video evidence, law enforcement obtained warrants to confiscate any weapons on the premises.

Aerial footage of the raids show law enforcement arriving with armored vehicles, tactical gear and rifles. Combs’ sons, Justin and Christian, were briefly detained while the Los Angeles home was searched.

Combs was not in either of his homes when the raids took place, but he was later stopped at the Miami-Opa Airport, where federal agents confiscated more electronic devices and arrested his associate, Brendan Paul, for drug possession.

Combs’ lawyer, Aaron Dyer, released a statement calling the raids “a gross overuse of military-level force” and “nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations.”

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested, nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” said Dyer.

Combs’ recent legal troubles began in November of last year when Cassandra Ventura, also known as Cassie, filed a lawsuit alleging years of emotional, physical and sexual abuse, including sex trafficking. Despite denying the allegations outlined in the lawsuit, Combs settled out of court only a day after the case became public.

The following week, on Nov. 23, two more lawsuits were filed against Combs.

One of the plaintiffs, Lisa Gardener, alleged that Combs and singer Aaron Hall committed a 1990 battery and sexual assault against her when she was just 16 years old.

The plaintiff in the third lawsuit, Joi Dickerson-Neal, alleged that in 1991, Combs committed a drug-facilitated sexual assault, which he recorded and shared with others.

In December, a fourth lawsuit was filed by an anonymous plaintiff, who accused Combs, former Bad Boy Records President Harve Pierre and a third unnamed individual of sex trafficking and gang rape perpetrated against her in 2003, when she was 17 years old.

In February, Rodney Jones, or Lil Rodney, filed a lawsuit naming Combs along with many of his associates. The accusations against Combs include groping, sexual harassment, forced drug use and unpaid labor.

Jones worked with Combs on “The Love Album” during 2022 and 2023. Jones says that while making the album, he would stay at Combs’ house for long stretches of time, where he claims to have been both victim and witness to a variety of crimes, including a 2022 shooting, after which Combs instructed Jones to lie to the police.

“Mr. Jones secured hundreds of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity,” the lawsuit claims.

One of Jones’ allegations characterized Brendan Paul as Combs’ “drug mule.”

Findings from the raids on Combs’ properties have not yet been released. Federal agents told Rolling Stone that four Jane Does and one John Doe have been interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Us Weekly that the investigation is looking like another “Jeffrey Epstien, R. Kelly type of case,” saying he “wouldn’t be surprised if Diddy is arrested in the coming days or weeks.”

If charged with just one count of sex trafficking, Combs could face a minimum of 10 to 15 years in prison.