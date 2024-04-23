OPINION: There is such a thing as the “superior” collectible

With Smiskis and Sonny Angels always being closely associated with one another, there is much debate about which is better. (Photo by Kelly Kim / Correspondent)

By Kelly Kim

Correspondent

If you are part of the many who love to collect collectibles and figurines, congratulations, you have now joined those with an unhealthy obsession with spending whatever means necessary to fuel a newfound addiction. The idea of spending money and indulging in figurines and other items that we hold near and dear to our hearts, whether it be because of nostalgia or extreme passion, is not a new phenomenon.

Some of the more sought-after collectible items are Smiskis and Sonny Angels, popular amongst those in all age groups who share a collective vigor to obtain as many as possible.

With Smiskis and Sonny Angels always being closely associated with one another, there is much debate about which is better.

To paint a better picture, Smiskis is a collectible series of small green or blue creatures doing an assortment of random, yet entertaining, actions. While the figurine is quite simple in and of itself, I believe the attraction to Smiskis stems not only from its adorable yet versatile expressions, but also because of how many different collections, or series, there are to choose from.

Some of the series include the Bed Series, Museum Series, Bath Series, Dressing Series and the Living Series — all with their own set of unique figures and actions that become addicting to try and collect.

As for the Sonny Angels, they are also a collectible series that is described by the Sonny Angel official site as “a little angel boy who likes wearing all sorts of headgear” and will always be “by your side to make you smile.” Similar to the Smiskis, the Sonny Angels have multiple series to them that make it addicting for consumers to collect all.

Some of the stark differences between the Smiskis and the Sonny Angels are that Sonny Angels have complex details, relying on different outfits related to the series they are a part of to grab people’s attention. In terms of detail, Sonny Angels have more elements that make them stand out — including different colors, patterns and designs — all of which make for interesting combinations. Overall, these figurines have an energetic and colorful feel in comparison to Smiskis.

While it is all based on preference, the Smiski collectibles are more enticing as the design itself is very simplistic, making it the perfect unassuming, yet adorable, decoration to spruce up one’s space.

Because the character design is so simple and ambiguous, the target demographic is larger as it caters to people of all ages, thus allowing the company to focus its attention on what types of things the Smiskis could be doing rather than worrying about constantly changing character style.

It has been in my experience that there has been greater discourse about the appeal, and more specifically, the look, of Sonny Angels. However, the few arguments I’ve heard that involved Smiskis were whether or not they were better than Sonny Angels rather than concerns about their appearance.

The appeal, look and simplicity of Smiskis are what lead me to believe they are the better collectible over Sonny Angels. While this might be a hot take for passionate and enthused collectors, at the end of the day, it’s about one’s preference and what makes them feel happy when looking at their purchased items.

For me, Smiskis have a feel-good vibe and energy to them that occurs when I see many of them altogether and for that reason, I have come to enjoy them better.