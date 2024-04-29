OPINION: Women deserve to take up space in the gym

It is no secret that for many women, it is intimidating to go to the gym. (Photo courtesy of Flickr / martijn 365, Jan. 6, 2007)

By Madeline Weir

Staff Writer

As a woman, it can be hard to walk into a building full of testosterone and muscular men, especially when you are trying to better your physical health. It is intimidating to be the only female in a room of males in any situation, let alone in the gym. Although you might not believe so, as a woman, you deserve to take up space in the gym.

I remember walking into Planet Fitness for the first time and being scared that people were watching my every move, judging my form. Walking into the free weight section and being the only female was extremely scary, but I became more comfortable every time I went. As a girl who has been lifting for years, there are many things I have done in the past to make the gym seem less scary that you can do too.

Open TikTok and search for “shy girl workouts.” This will lead you to videos by women who have experienced the same anxiety, and show you workouts you can easily do off to the side with minimal equipment. This is a great place to start, especially for beginners in the gym. Not only do these videos aid anxiety, but they also show you different exercises and what muscles they work.

Go to the gym with a friend or get a membership that allows you to bring a guest. Having someone with you who has any kind of experience can be a great benefit. If your friend is a beginner like you, trying to figure out equipment and form with another person will feel less awkward. If your friend is experienced in the gym, they can show you the proper form and how to use the equipment.

Wear what you feel most comfortable and confident in. Believe it or not, clothing greatly affects a person’s workout. If you wear something uncomfortable or do not feel confident in what you are wearing, you are going to be less motivated while working out. Some people feel most comfortable in baggy t-shirts and sweatpants, while others feel more comfortable in a matching set from Lululemon. It does not matter what you wear; it matters how you feel about what you wear.

My last piece of advice would be to join Girl Gains. Girl Gains, which has a chapter at the College, is a nationwide club that supports women in the gym. Their mission statement is, “A global movement, inspiring women to dominate in and out of the weight room.” This organization is a great resource for women looking to build their confidence and ability in the gym.

Remember, everybody is at the gym to improve themselves. Nobody is watching you. I promise. Every person who you see at the gym is so focused on their own workouts that they do not even notice you are there. The most important thing is that you are at the gym for yourself — to improve your own mind and body.