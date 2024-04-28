TCNJ women’s lacrosse beats ranked opponent

By Joey Bachich

Staff Writer

The women's lacrosse team welcomed No. 25 Colorado College to Ewing on April 18. After a tough loss to No. 5 Salisbury University by one goal, the College looked to bounce back and beat a ranked opponent at home.

Colorado College came into the April 18 game at 10-3, and they have had a potent offense, scoring at least 15 goals this season in all but two games. The game started off sloppy with both teams having a combined 15 turnovers in the first quarter. Senior nursing major Natalie Berry got the Lions started with a man up goal tying the game at one. Colorado College then went on a 3-0 run with the very fast first quarter. The Lions have seen bunches of goals hit the back of their net in recent games, but the offensive response over the last month has kept all of their games winnable.

The same thing happened here, as senior secondary education major Ally Tobler scored back to back in goals and got the Lions right back in the game to start the second quarter. The stats were almost dead even in this quarter with the midfield being hotly contested. Neither team was ever going to run away with this game. The Lions then had a four minute drought, and the Tigers took advantage, scoring three straight goals. Fifth-year Katherine Naiburg got the Lions back on the board and then Tobler scored a buzzer beater to end the half with the College trailing 7-5.

The Lions came out of the half swinging, scoring three goals in three minutes and taking the lead. Tobler scored twice in that stretch, along with senior nursing major Morgan Vaccaro scoring unassisted. After those goals, only sophomore nursing major Marissa Lucca lit the lamp for the College for the rest of the quarter. The Tigers fought back against the tide, scoring late in the third quarter, which ended with both teams tied.

The fourth quarter started with a run of goals for the Tigers, who scored three times in two minutes. While the game hung in the balance, the Lions chipped away at the lead for the rest of the quarter. Lucca, Berry and Tobler scored three straight to tie the game and saw freshman mechanical engineering major CJ Kole score the go ahead goal in the middle of the fourth. Senior goalie and special education major Julia Charest then had a huge save to keep the Lions leading. Marissa Lucca scored an insurance goal, which was key as the Tigers scored late to get within one. Naiburg scored very late to put a stamp on this huge win for the Lions. Tobler had a career game with eight points, with Vaccaro and Kole both having four.

The Lions keep the good times rolling with another win. They come into NJAC play red hot, playing their best lacrosse of the season and possibly hitting their stride at the perfect time.