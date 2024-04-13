TCNJ women’s lacrosse wins both NJAC opening games

By Joey Bachich

Staff Writer

The Lions opened up their New Jersey Athletic Conference play against Ramapo College and Stockton University April 6th and 9th. The College came into these games at 6-3 and looked to improve on their record after three tough losses in March. The Lions are a combined 26-0 against the Ospreys and the Roadrunners, dominating most matchups. Ramapo College was 3-5 coming in while Stockton was an impressive 12-0, looking to make a run at the Lions.

Against the Roadrunners, the Lions came out swinging, scoring three in the first five minutes of the game with senior English and secondary education major Ally Tobler opening the scoring. Junior nursing major Marissa Lucca and fifth-year nursing major Katherine Nailburg also hopped on the scoring train to start the first. The Lions had eight goals in the first quarter with six different scorers, including freshman mechanical engineering major CJ Kole and senior nursing major Natalie Berry.

Throughout the rest of the game, it was pure domination on both ends. Ramapo did not score again and the Lions put up 20 goals. The clearing game for the Lions was impressive, going nine for nine while the ride was equally as impressive, only letting up five successful clears on 18 attempts. Defender and senior nursing major Madison Wernick had an all-around game with two goals, one assist and two caused turnovers. Senior special education major Kira Sides stole the show with three goals and two assists, having a powerhouse offensive day.

Another NJAC test for the Lions came against the undefeated Stockton Ospreys. The Lions opened the scoring again with Tobler, Nailburg and Kole each having a hand in the first four goals for the Lions. Stockton stuck around for much of the first quarter, halting the Lions offense for five minutes, only down two with four minutes to play in the quarter. Tobler, Lucca and Cole each scored in a two minute stretch giving the Lions the lead 7-2 after the first quarter.

Much of the second quarter was scrappy with both teams not scoring for about eight minutes. Senior nursing major Morgan Vaccaro jumped on the scoreboard early along with Sides, who put the Lions up by six with 10 minutes to play. No goals were scored until a minute left, when Lucca finally stopped the drought and scored a late goal.

The Lions then rattled six straight goals in the third quarter and put the game away, winning 19-4 with the fourth quarter not playing a huge factor. Lucca had a standout game scoring six goals, with Tobler and Nailburg adding six points each. Kole and Wernick each contributed three caused turnovers to end the game.

The Lions are picking up huge wins in the NJAC while looking to get ready for the NCAA Tournament and finding their stride in the middle of the season. With the emergence of Lucca and the constant great play from Tobler, this team has the ability to put it all together and make a run when it counts.