More Than Pink Walk embraces breast cancer awareness month, spreads awareness for the cause

The participants of the More Than Pink Walk after completing their route (Photo courtesy of Lisa Floyd).

By Delaney Smith

Staff Writer

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk took place on Saturday, Oct. 23. Participants walked a roughly two-mile lap around the College campus to raise awareness for breast cancer. They walked over uneven terrain and dealt with rainy, cold weather to raise awareness for their cause.

The walk raised funds for Susan G. Komen, a nonprofit organization focused on the treatment and prevention of breast cancer. The student organizers of the walk, Gabrielle McLean and Gilisa Floyd, hoped to raise $500 for their campaign, and they surpassed that goal by raising more than $560 for the organization.

“We are thrilled with the support WILL and the TCNJ community provided in being able to achieve this,” McLean, a senior double majoring in women's, gender and sexuality studies (WGSS) and psychology, said. “We hope that our contribution to the organization enables people battling breast cancer to receive the support they need.”

The walk was sponsored by Women in Learning in Leadership (WILL), an organization dedicated to pushing more women into leadership roles by offering them experience in hands-on leadership positions. McLean and Floyd are the community service co-chairs for the organization.

“We are a feminist organization which promotes women's health,” Floyd, a sophomore double majoring in deaf elementary education and psychology, said. “We wanted to embrace Breast Cancer Awareness month by holding this walk so we could let the campus celebrate and honor the survivors along with us.”

Despite the 50 degree temperatures and rainy weather, more than 20 people came out to the walk and showed their support. Several clubs and student organizations came out to support the event, boosting the turnout drastically. Both Floyd and McLean said that they were happy with the number of people who participated to support the cause.

“This was our first in-person event at TCNJ and is such a success for Gabrielle and I,” Floyd said.

In addition to the walk, Floyd and McLean both briefly gave speeches beforehand about the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and thanked everyone for attending the event. Another WILL member, Evangelina Santos, also spoke briefly about her own experience with breast cancer and told the stories of other survivors.

“She expressed interest in wanting to speak on behalf of some survivors that we researched and found important,” Floyd said. “We hope that anyone will feel comfortable with sharing their stories and hope they know that they have the support of many on campus.”

“We hope that those who know people with breast cancer, or have experienced it themselves, know that we are here to support them,” McLean added.

The fundraiser is still open for those who want to donate. For more information about Susan G. Komen, please visit their website.