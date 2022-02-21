BREAKING: College announces the planned closure of Travers of Wolfe and updates to the 2022-2023 housing lottery

By Delaney Smith

Staff Writer

Travers and Wolfe freshman residence halls are set to permanently close by 2024 alongside the opening of new facilities that will replace the previous residence halls President Foster said in an email Monday.

President Foster stated in the email that the College has been planning the replacement or overhaul of these buildings since 2015, but due to the ongoing problems within the building, these plans are being accelerated.

Until the official closure of the buildings, Travers and Wolfe hall will house a reduced capacity of students.

Because of this reduced capacity, Residential Education and Housing has announced in an email that there are no longer enough beds to meet the demand of students who applied for on-campus housing and that there will be a housing waitlist.

According to the email, rising sophomores who applied for on-campus housing and signed their housing contract will be given first choice for housing. Rising upperclassmen will have the opportunity to choose a timeslot the next day based on the number of available beds that are left.

“If you receive a timeslot, you will be eligible to participate in Room Selection; if you do not receive a timeslot, you will automatically be added to the Housing Waitlist,” the email said.

In addition, housing priority will be given to rising juniors and seniors who do not live in-state and those who are in specialty programs that require housing.

Students who are no longer interested in applying for on-campus housing can still cancel their applications by Sunday, July 31, 2022 for a partial refund.







