BREAKING: Lot 5 to close March 7

Lot 5 will be closed from March 7 until April 11. Lot 4 will reopen on March 7 for both students and staff, but will close again from April 11 until May 13.

The Solar Panel Project construction schedule has been updated due to “on-going coordination issues with steel deliveries,” Joseph Como said in an email sent to students on Feb. 28.

Lot 5 will close on March 7 and reopen on April 11. Previously, Lot 5 was set to close from March 21 until April 29.

Lot 4 will reopen on March 7 to both students and staff, but will be closed again from April 11 to May 13.

Lot 3 will remain open for faculty and staff parking only.

Commuter students will be able to park in Lots 6 and 7 as well as the upper levels of Lot 13 (Decker/Cromwell) where ticketing will be suspended during the listed closures.