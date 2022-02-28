BREAKING: Lot 5 to close March 7

The Solar Panel Project construction schedule has been updated due to “on-going coordination issues with steel deliveries,” Joseph Como said in an email sent to students on Feb. 28.
Lot 5 will close on March 7 and reopen on April 11. Previously, Lot 5 was set to close from March 21 until April 29.
Lot 4 will reopen on March 7 to both students and staff, but will be closed again from April 11 to May 13.
Lot 3 will remain open for faculty and staff parking only.
Commuter students will be able to park in Lots 6 and 7 as well as the upper levels of Lot 13 (Decker/Cromwell) where ticketing will be suspended during the listed closures.