BREAKING: Mask mandate to lift March 12

The College’s mask mandate will lift on March 12 (Kalli Colacino | The Signal).

By Victoria Gladstone and Kevin Hornibrook

News Editors

President Foster announced in an email to students that the general mask mandate for students and faculty will be lifted on March 12.

This new position on the College’s masking policy comes as CDC guidelines shifted owing to significant reductions in hospitalizations and case rates. In the event that another wave of Covid-19 impacts the College, Foster said, the mandate might be reimposed.

The College, Foster said, will remain “mask friendly” and anyone who wishes to wear a mask may do so. Mask requirements may still be enforced by individual faculty members in “classrooms, laboratories and offices.”

Foster included a reminder that a booster shot clinic will be available on March 4, and encouraged students to get a third shot.

In her message, Foster also asked the campus community to be tested for Covid-19 upon returning from spring break and before March 28.

“I hope that this change in our masking protocols signals a major milestone in our return to normal,” Foster said in the email. “Thank you again for helping keep our campus healthy. I hope that come March 12, you enjoy this hard-earned reward.”

Specifics on the masking policy are available on the College’s Covid-19 protocol page.







