NAACP President Derrick Johnson discusses democracy, racism and capitalism

By Delaney Smith

Staff Writer

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) President, Derrick Johnson, came and spoke to the College community on Feb. 16 about topics including the connection between racism and capitalism, activism during the Black Lives Matter movement and the potential future of the NAACP.

The talk was a part of a series of events that the Black Student Union (BSU) organized for Black History Month.

The presentation held an in-person and virtual audience to listen and talk to Johnson, who has been the president of the NAACP since 2017. He has also been engaged in multiple activist efforts aimed to increase the quality of life for all people of color in America.

During his talk, Johnson spoke about the United States’ capitalistic roots and how those roots are the cause of deep-seated racism. He focused on how race and labor are intertwined and how that connection can lead to conflict, such as the Civil War. He did not shy away from criticizing the United States’ current democracy and the deep discourse between the right and left wing parties.

“When we are in a society where facts are no longer relevant, democracy collapses,” Johnson warned.

After the talk, a brief Q&A session was held. Students broached topics such as violence against Black Americans, racism in the incarceration system and critical race theory.

Senior criminology major Saneitta Wicks and senior mathematics major Analia Acosca both expressed their gratitude for the reception that the talk generated.

“The democracy we’re in is in a terrible state right now, and if we all try to come together and… dismantle the systems that he mentioned throughout his speech, it will be better going forward,” said Saneitta, the marketing chair for the BSU.

Among the listeners, there were members of the BSU, Divine Nine organizations — which include historically black fraternities and sororities — and school officials including President Foster. There were more students there who participated via Zoom.

“Everyone really came together to make this event possible,” said Acosca, the secretary of the BSU. “It really shows how when we have a problem or an issue, people are willing to come together and talk to one another, further ideas, ask questions. It shows the unionship that we all have.”







