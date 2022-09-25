CUB’s Nautical Nooner takes students ‘Under the Sea’

By Grace Murphy

Correspondent

The College Union Board (CUB) hosted another nooner, this one “Nautical” themed on Thursday, Sept. 22 centered around high tides and good vibes.

Despite a last-minute change in location due to the rainy weather, the event and staff persevered and brought ocean-themed entertainment to the campus in the Brower Student Center.

Before the doors opened, a line of students stood waiting outside before the event started, while inside, music was blasting and smiling CUB staff members were preparing.

The event was filled with giveaways including free Rita’s Italian Ice, cupcakes, games and sand art for students to enjoy.

One student who attended the event, freshman management major Kat Kalabratzidis, described the event as a great way to relieve stress from all of the academic responsibilities in her life.

“I thought that it had lots of positive energy, and they were very welcoming,” said Kalabratzidis. “You knew that they wanted you to be there and to enjoy the club and the event. They had a bunch of different setups from games to creative things like the sand art to the Ritas, which was a nice little treat for college students.”

The nooner was primarily led by junior speech pathology and audiology major Paige Hyman. As event coordinator, she oversaw hiring all of the vendors, planning the design and setup, and getting the giveaways.

“My favorite part was just seeing the amount of people waiting because I wasn’t sure with the room change if people would know where it was happening,” Hyman said. “So I think it was super cool seeing that people really wanted to come to an event I worked really hard to put on.”

The brainstorming process leading up to the nooner included the CUB Board meeting in the summer to plan their future events and to think of themes.

Hyman came up with the “nautical” theme after sparking inspiration from the popular captain’s hats often seen at bachelorette parties and thought that would be a great giveaway for everyone.

CUB is the primary student-led event programming organization, planning events like these nooners, live performances, travel trips and other fun activities around campus.

Their previous event, a Disco Nooner that took place a week prior, kicked off the CUB events with music, mocktails and tie-dying.

Bella Trucco, the executive director of CUB and a senior communications major said, “The goal of CUB is to provide a space for students to find community and to find recreation outside of their day-to-day activities, like going to class or going to work or anything like that.”

As these activities are funded by the Student Activity Fee (SAF), a fee every student pays as part of their tuition, she explained that these events are a way of giving back to the students.

Trucco said the students can look forward to events such as day trips and overnight trips, alternative outdoor concerts, and Halloween and holiday-themed events.

“It’s just a way for TCNJ students to feel like they always have a place on campus because CUB is always here to provide for them,” said Trucco.

Students can stay updated on these events through their social media, especially their Instagram, @tcnjcub.

