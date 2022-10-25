BREAKING: Princeton Student found dead after reported missing for five days

By Victoria Gladstone

News Editor

BREAKING – Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie ’24 was found dead on campus on Thursday.

After Ewunitie was reported missing last Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri told CNN her body was found at 1 p.m. behind the tennis courts.

Princeton University addressed the campus regarding the death of Ewunetie in a letter.

“An autopsy will determine her cause of death, but [Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Department of Public Safety] said there were ‘no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature,’” said Vice President W. Rochelle Calhoun.

This is a developing story and will be updated if new information comes to light.