The Signal’s Sports Staff’s Super Bowl predictions

By Eddie Young, Joey Baccich, and Zach Jacovini

Sports Editor and Staff Writers

The NFL will be capping off its season with Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Glendale, Arizona. Three members of our sports staff at The Signal came together to give their predictions for the game.

Eddie’s Prediction

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL the entire season. They were the last team in the league to lose a game, and have only lost one game with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback this season. They are the betting favorites to win this game, and many prominent names in sports media have been singing their praises and picking them to win this game. However, the Kansas City Chiefs have two people in their building that the Eagles do not: quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. This will be their third Super Bowl appearance together, with the duo having won one and lost one. They have experience, and Andy Reid is renowned for his ability to win games with an extra week to prepare. The Super Bowl experience Mahomes and Reid are bringing to this game will be a huge advantage over the head coach and quarterback duo the Eagles are bringing in Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts, as it will be both of their first appearances in the big game. Even though the Eagles are better at almost every positional group on the field outside of quarterback, the Chiefs will take control of this game early on and win handily by a score of 30-17.

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Prop Bet: Chris Stapelton’s National Anthem over two minutes, two seconds

Joey’s Prediction

This game is going to be tight early and often. I expect a lot of field goals and toughness from both defenses to not let up big plays. The edge for me comes in the Eagles ability to run the ball consistently, and I feel they will have more control of the ball and keep it out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands. The Eagles’ defense has a slight edge in consistency, but the Chiefs’ defense has played really well the past two weeks. I think this is a very entertaining game and the Eagles pull it out late, winning 34-27.

MVP: AJ Brown

Prop Bet: Color of Gatorade dumped on winning coach will be Orange

Zach’s Prediction

Picking this game is difficult for several reasons. While Kansas City may have the head coaching advantage and the experience of being in this game, the Philadelphia Eagles this season are a well-oiled machine that have a record of 16-1 in games Jalen Hurts has played, and the Chiefs not being fully healthy in this game will cost them against an currently fully-healthy Eagles team. Philadelphia leads early, and while Kansas City will make it a game in the second-half, the Eagles offensive weapons are ultimately too much for the Chiefs to handle, and the Philadelphia Eagles will be victorious in Super Bowl 57, by a final score of 28-20. The Lombardi trophy is headed back to Broad Street for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

MVP: Jalen Hurts

Prop Bet: Kenneth Gainwell over 19.5