Cop Shop: College student involved in Bitcoin scam, promised a bonus for completing a package delivery

The Signal and Campus Police work together on a weekly basis to inform the campus community about crime around campus. All records are public records but do not contain personal information. Some information provided may be triggering for some students.

By Victoria Gladstone

Managing Editor

Theft by Bitcoin scam as student working in Campus Town provided cash to scammer disguised as “Fedex” employee.

Campus Police received a report from two students working in Campus Town that their co-worker, who was also a student of the College, was on the business phone for approximately 30 minutes, took money from the store safe, and walked out the front door on March 19.

They two students believed the other student was going to meet a male and was on the phone with the store manager upon Campus Police’s arrival.

The student was called, they came back to the store before meeting with the person claiming to be an Operations Manager for the company.

The student believed they were involved in a Bitcoin scam.

The student stated that the man claiming to work for the company told them an employee from “FedEx” was going to call them on their cellphone about confirming an order, tracking and delivery of a package.

When the student received the phone call from “FedEx,” they were told a check payment could not be accepted and that they would need another payment form. The student was then called back by the original “Operations Manager” instructing them to take all money from the safe at the location and purchase a Bitcoin to ensure the delivery of the package.

In addition, the student was told to take $800 from their personal account to purchase another Bitcoin. The student did not take out any personal money.

The student was then directed to download Whatsapp so the student could receive a QR code to submit the Bitcoins to.

The alleged employee of the company claimed that the student would get a bonus for completing the task for the company and claimed to be in contact with the owner.

The student made two transactions of Bitcoin: one for $183 and another for $250, totaling at value at $433. The student then sent the notes and receipt number to the scammer.

Campus Police attempted to find the person connected with the phone number contacting the student but did not have anyone associated with that phone number.

Student is scammed and threatened by an internet user claiming to publicize private photos.

An Instagram account threatened to send naked photos of a student from the College if they did not send money on March 8.

The student was later contacted through messages on Snapchat and blocked the account after realizing the person was attempting to obtain money from the student.

The next day, the Instagram account began messaging the student requesting $1500 to not share the explicit pictures of them. The student explained that they did not have enough money to pay them. The Instagram account changed the charge amount to $104.

The student did not pay the Instagram account despite multiple threats made to send the explicit pictures to the person’s family, friends and members of the college community.

Upon a search through Paws, Campus Police confirmed the given name of the harasser was not registered at the College.

The student has been advised to block and report the Instagram account and block any further communication with the scammer.





