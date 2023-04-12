Cop Shop: Taylor Swift concert ticket scam and burglary in library café

The Signal and Campus Police work together on a weekly basis to inform the campus community about crime around campus. All records are public records but do not contain personal information. Some information provided may be triggering for some students.

By Victoria Gladstone

Managing Editor

The Signal and Campus Police work together on a weekly basis to inform the campus community about crime around campus. All records are public records but do not contain personal information. Some information provided may be triggering for some students.

Taylor Swift concert ticket scam

Six GroupMe accounts connected with students from the College were hacked by a user claiming to sell Taylor Swift concert tickets on March 3.

The hacker had messaged in four GroupMe group chats that they would be selling two Taylor Swift concert tickets for $350 through payments on Zelle and provided a phone number for students to reach out to.

In order to confirm the buyer was a student of the College, the seller asked for pictures of the students holding their student ID.

A student looking for Taylor Swift concert tickets reached out to the phone number and was asked to give their full name, school email address and the four digit verification code sent to the email address.

After the student sent their email address information, they received an email notification from Google alerting them that there was an attempt to log into the email account from a Microsoft device in Ewing. The student stated that they did not own any Microsoft devices and reported the potential hack to Campus Police.

Another student sent a payment of $350 through Zelle to the provided phone number, as well as a screenshot of the confirmation of the transaction. They did not receive the tickets and lost contact with the individual.

Campus Police searched the phone numbers used for the scam transactions; two traced back to California and two could not be traced.

Vice President of College Advancement David Muha sent a message to the campus community alerting students of the scam on March 23.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Money stolen from safe in Library Café

An employee of the College has admitted to stealing $160 from the Library Café safe on March 23.

That day, the employee had said they would return the money they went back to work. They only returned $130.

The manager was notified of the situation but did not report this to the police and dealt with it among themselves.