Dean of the school of business Kathryn Jervis announces retirement

By Victoria Gladstone

Managing Editor

Dean of the School of Business Kathryn Jervis has announced her retirement effective June 30, 2023, according to an email sent by Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jeffrey Osborn.

“This decision was not easy or made lightly… and is not based on the job itself, though instead it is based on personal circumstances after serving more than thirty years in higher education,” wrote Jervis in an email announcement to the business school. “Now, there are personal things I want to accomplish. My family circumstances changed, and I find it important to spend more time with my children and grandchildren… It is very hard to leave all the good that I have found at The College of New Jersey.”

Jervis began working at the College in 2020 and has overseen the ongoing development of the combined bachelor’s and master’s programs for accounting and management. In addition, she led the school’s self-study/continuous improvement process for the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) professional accreditation which resulted in a full five-year reaccreditation of the School of Business.

Following the announcement of the retirement of dean of humanities and social sciences Jane Wong, this is the second dean to step down from their position this school year with the final day as dean being June 30, 2023.

There is currently no announcement for an interim dean for the School of Business.