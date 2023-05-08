Cop Shop: Theft at Panera Bread and vandalism at Decker

The Signal and Campus Police work together on a weekly basis to inform the campus community about crime around campus. All records are public records but do not contain personal information. Some information provided may be triggering for some students.

By Victoria Gladstone

Managing Editor

The Signal and Campus Police work together on a weekly basis to inform the campus community about crime around campus. All records are public records but do not contain personal information. Some information provided may be triggering for some students.

Theft reported at Panera Bread

Two visitors of the College reported a theft made at Panera Bread in Campus Town on April 21.

Two credit cards, a debit card and $500 in cash were taken from the victim’s purse after it was left hanging on the back of their chair.

The victim realized their belongings were stolen after receiving a notification that an attempted charge of $2,000 at an Apple store was made. After responding back to the company stating that the charge was not theirs, the credit card company declined the charge.

The card was canceled and the owner was issued a new credit card.

Damages reported at Decker Hall

A report about damaged property was made to the lower level fencing area of Decker Hall on April 22.

The fence in the storage area was caved in, the hinges on the left side of the fence were broken and the center pole on the right side was detached from the base of the floor despite it being drilled into the ground.

The fence had previously been fixed for damages. A work order has been filed to fix the damages.