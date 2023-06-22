Michael Bernstein appointed to be interim president of the College

By Victoria Gladstone

Managing Editor

Michael Bernstein was appointed to the position of interim president of the College for two years by the Board of Trustees on the morning of June 22.

The College has been searching for an interim president following the announcement Foster made that she would be stepping down as president. Foster's term as president is set to end June 30 where she will take a year-long sabbatical and return to the College as a professor.

William Behre, former president at Slippery Rock University, was also considered for the position of interim president.

Bernstein is currently employed at Keeling and Associates, a consulting firm that specializes in higher education.

As an educator, Bernstein has previously been employed at the University of San Diego, Princeton University, Yale University and the University of Cambridge in England.

Bernstein previously was provost at Stony Brook University but left the university in 2020 after stepping down as interim president. He has extensive knowledge in the economics field and has obtained a bachelor’s, two master’s and a doctorate degree from Yale University.

While the College is still searching for a permanent treasurer following the retirement of Llyod Ricketts, Rich Schweigert remains the interim treasurer. Bernstein’s knowledge of economics and experience in the higher education field may be just what the College needs going into the next fiscal year.