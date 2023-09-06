Campus Town announces new shops and restaurants

New restaurants and places to shop are opening up in Campus Town, giving students new experiences across Campus. (Photo courtesy of Shane Gillespie / Photo Editor)

By Ally Uhlendorf

News Editor

Since the sudden closing of Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar in Campus Town on Jan. 29, students have been wondering what would be put in place of the beloved sports bar. Finally, Campus Town has responded by announcing two new restaurants, as well as a new shop, are being added to the center. Found on the “featured shops” section of the Campus Town website, Bella Ciao Pizzeria and Blueberry Kitchen & Tap are coming this year to the College’s shopping center. The center is also welcoming a small business sneaker store, Laced By VC, next to Jersey Mikes.

It is official that Blueberry Kitchen & Tap will be opening in what was previously the spot for Arooga’s, right across from Barnes & Noble. The tavern is a brand new small business, expected to open in about 60 days. The menu will offer all different types of food, from burgers to seafood to fajitas. Currently, the Ewing location is going to be their first and only restaurant, so the College gets the opportunity to experience the grand opening.

“There are so many empty spaces in Campus Town that I’m glad to see that they’re finally acting on it by putting in new restaurants, especially a pizza place – which is something students have been wanting for a while,” sophomore marketing major Cristina Collins said.

Bella Ciao Pizzeria is a chain restaurant, with another location in Wallington, N.J. The restaurant is set to open in about six months, across from Frutta Bowls. As of right now, the owners are still waiting for approval to start construction. The menu features all different types of Italian classics, including vegan and gluten-free options.

“I think that having more places such as a pizza place on campus for students is a very smart move because everyone loves pizza,” junior secondary and special education major Stefan Stojanoski said. “Hopefully these two new restaurants will have a better response to the College community than past businesses have, which I honestly think they will.”

Laced By VC will be opening later this Fall, offering both new and pre-owned sneakers. With brands ranging from New Balances to Nike, the shop will bring the latest shoe trends to the campus. Updates and details can be found on the boutique’s Instagram page, @laced_by_vc.

With the new school year beginning, adding brand-new attractions to Campus Town is always a great way to draw students in. Giving students more options for dining and places to shop will enhance the student experience here at the College.