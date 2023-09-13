Campus Town guide

Campus Town has several options for students to grab a bite, socialize or study with friends (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Gladstone / Multimedia Coordinator).

By Briana Keenan

Staff Writer

As classes have started again, students at the College have returned to Campus Town to use their Campus Town dollars on meals. In addition to the new shops and restaurants that are on the way, Campus Town has several options for students to grab a bite, socialize or study with friends. Here are some of the places that students like to go to.

Restaurants

Mexican Mariachi Grill

Mexican Mariachi Grill offers dishes such as burritos, tacos and quesadillas (Photo courtesy of Briana Keenan / Staff Writer).

For students that are craving Mexican food, this is the place in Campus Town to go to. The restaurant offers dishes such as burritos, tacos and quesadillas, and is a place where many students refuel for the day.

“Personally, my favorite spot in Campus Town is Mexican Mariachi,” said James Hession, a junior accounting major. “They cook the food right in front of you, so it’s always fresh and tastes incredible. Especially with Campus Town dollars, it’s always been my go-to meal.”

Quintin Arinzeh, a freshman undeclared arts and communication major, added, “[It’s] great for a post-workout meal.”

Yummy Asian Cuisine

Located next to the Mexican Mariachi Grill, Yummy Asian Cuisine is a restaurant in Campus Town where many students go to eat sushi and other Asian cuisines.

“My favorite place to eat in Campus Town would probably be Yummy [Asian Cuisine],” said Jeffan Amedee, a freshman music education major.

“I usually get a bento box or sesame chicken there. I like going there with friends when class is over. It’s really nice to de-stress and relax over some yummy sushi.”

Panera Bread

Known for its productive work environment, Panera is a popular spot in Campus Town for many students at the College. Some of their most frequently ordered dishes are their mac and cheese, sandwiches and soups, which students can enjoy while studying or with friends.

“I get the ‘You Pick Two’ with a Frontega chicken panini and either a cup of mac and cheese or soup. Usually, I go with my friends to hangout or to study if I have work to do,” said Carlie Mathew, a freshman undeclared business major.

Doni Freeman, a freshman marketing major, also likes the panini.

“I primarily go to Campus Town to go to the gym, but if it’s when I’m eating, it’ll be to get work done,” he said.

Freshmen Maya Iny and Dyshel Harvey also go to hang out with friends. Iny’s order is a mac and cheese and Caesar salad, while Harvey orders the broccoli cheddar bread bowl and strawberry smoothie.



Blazin J’s

Blazin J’s primarily serves chicken dishes and offers sides of french fries and waffles.

“When I go to Blazin J’s, I get a ‘Make Your Own’ spicy chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato and onions with a side of fries and an [Azzurie’s] blue raspberry lemonade,” Sharma said.

AJ Mun, a freshman communication studies major, added, “I always get their chicken and waffles. I love to go just to chill and have a meal outside of the dining hall.”

Jersey Mike’s

This sandwich chain has several options, while it also allows for the customer to make any changes to their order. The cheese, meat and toppings are prepared right in front of the people who are purchasing and are always fresh. Customers can buy chips, drinks and dessert here, too.

Indigrill

Indigrill is the place off-campus where students can purchase Indian food. They are open everyday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offer dishes such as building a custom Indibowl, kabobs and biryani just to name a few. Customers can order online or in-person at the restaurant.

Frutta Bowls

Frutta Bowls offers açai bowls, smoothies and toasts with varying bases and toppings. Students can make their own bowl or order one of the signatures off their menu. A classic bowl includes granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, honey, peanut butter and cacao nibs.

Dessert shops

RedBerry

When students are craving something sweet, RedBerry is a popular place to go to. In addition to the frozen yogurt, the business sells a variety of smoothies at their smoothie bar.

“At RedBerry, I get a mango sherbert froyo with a lot of toppings. I normally go there with a few friends just to hang out and de-stress after a long day or week,” said Jade Sharma, a freshman chemistry major.

Alexis Bobko, a freshman psychology major, added, “I usually go as a treat for myself and to catch up with some friends. I’m pretty basic when it comes to my order, but I like to get chocolate with chocolate sprinkles, crushed oreos, and cookie dough bits.”

Abby Scheer, a sophomore secondary math education major, said that she also goes with friends and gets cookies and cream frozen yogurt with raspberry cups and brownie bits.

Crêpes & Churros D’France

This dessert business offers crêpes and waffles in addition to different caffeinated beverages. Not only can people order in-person at the shop, but the business offers local delivery. The building is located next to the Hair Worx.

Aria Chalileh, a junior political science major, enjoys the dessert here.

“If you haven’t tried the churros or crêpres from Crêpes & Churros D’France, you’re honestly missing out; it’s so good,” she said.

Insomnia Cookies

Known for being open late into the night, Insomnia Cookies offers a variety of cookies. This is another dessert place where many students go for a treat after classes. They offer packs of cookies varying in size as well as cookie sandwiches and ice cream.

Teamalaya

Teamalaya is home to bubble tea in Campus Town. Students can choose from fresh fruit tea, diced fruit tea, wow milk tea, smoothies and fruit babo year-round with some specials in the winter. These varying flavors can make for a good pick-me-up after classes.

Other businesses

Barnes and Noble

Seen as the business directly facing campus, Barnes and Noble holds books, merchandise and school supplies for students to purchase. They also offer course textbooks that can be rented or purchased at a discounted rate, and the store offers price matching if a cheaper price is found online for the same book. Many students go here to buy merchandise and necessities needed for their classes.

Empower Yoga

For the aspiring yogis on campus, Empower Yoga offers onsite and online classes of both hot and warm yoga.

TCNJ Fitness Center at Campus Town

While the College doesn’t have a gym directly on campus, there is one in Campus Town that is available for students. The fitness center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Many students go here to workout both alone or with friends.

Infocus Urgent Care

Outside of the Student Health Services located in Eickoff on campus, Campus Town has an urgent care where students can go for medical concerns. They offer both appointments and walk-ins and offer Covid-19 testing for no cost with insurance, x-rays and blood work.

Hair Worx Salon + Beauty Bar

For those who are looking for hair and skin care near campus, this is a place to go to. Hair worx Salon + Beauty Bar offers haircuts, skin care and color services by appointment. They are open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Polished Nail Spa

In the same realm of beauty care, Polished Nail Spa is the nearest nail salon to campus. Students are able to book online for manicures, pedicures and waxes in various types.












