Carlitos Barbecue Taqueria: Inside Brower Student Center’s New Addition

The opening of Carlitos added diversity to the Student Center's dining options (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Gladstone / Multimedia Coordinator).

By Kate Zydor

Staff Writer

Carlitos Barbecue Taqueria, best known for its pit-smoked barbecue tacos, opened for business in Brower Student Center (BSC) on Sept. 4.

The taqueria offers an incredible fusion of barbecue-style cooking and tacos while celebrating Mexican culture and staying true to its authentic roots.

Carlitos is a chain of Mexican food establishments located in N.J. and N.Y. Such locations include Paramus, N.J., Lyndhurst, N.J. and Smorgasburg, World Trade Center.

One of Carlitos greatest points of pride is its all-natural, authentic ingredients. With diners being more health conscious than ever and seeking options with natural, whole ingredients, Carlitos is a great alternative for enjoying delicious comfort food without sacrificing nutrition. According to Carlitos’ website, they commit to upholding these health-conscious standards.

Carlitos’ hand-pressed, pit-smoked tacos include a choice of sweet plantain, brisket, carne asada, chicken or pulled pork added inside. The taqueria also gives students the opportunity to create their own bowl that contains their choice of protein, rice and sweet plantains. Options for side dishes include street corn, chips with guacamole or salsa and churros, just to name a few.

“Carlitos will add much-needed diversity to the dining options on campus,” said freshman finance major Ivanna Viznovych.

With the opening of Carlitos Tacos, students are gaining access to cultural food items that are not as easily obtained. With the College’s mission to create an inclusive environment and raise cultural awareness, Carlitos is a welcome addition.

“I believe [diverse food choices] are important, especially because we pride ourselves on diversity,” said junior psychology major Nicole Damiano. “We need to practice what we preach to create a more inclusive space.”

Students at the College now have a greater opportunity to explore food options outside of Eickhoff Hall, which is the primary spot to eat on campus.

“We’re all coming from different households and family backgrounds,” said freshman technology and engineering education major Marianna Scafuri. “We all have different comfort foods.”

Already, Carlitos is attracting students from all manner of backgrounds. Due to its prime location in the BSC, along with the ability to use Flex Points, Carlitos is a great place for students to stop between classes.

“Everyone’s looking for different food options. You can already see that people are interested in it,” said senior marketing major Grace Tronolone.

Many individuals who have purchased from Carlitos have provided positive feedback not only on the food itself but also on the service and interactions with staff.

“Carlitos has quick service, and nice people working there,” Tronolone said.

For more information about Carlitos Tacos, visit www.carlitostacos.com or their Instagram page, @carlitos_tacos.

