Signal Sports staff’s World Series predictions

By Eddie Young, Joseph Caruso, Aidan Mastandrea, Joey Bachich, Zach Jacovini

Sports Editor and Staff Writers

After 162 regular season games and a month of great postseason baseball, the World Series is finally upon us. This year’s edition of the storied contest will feature the Texas Rangers, who are representing the American League, and the Arizona Diamondbacks, the National League’s representatives.

With this being a hotly-contested matchup with many different takes supporting both teams, our sports staff will be giving their predictions on what they think will happen during this World Series.

Eddie’s prediction: Diamondbacks in six

Arizona has been one of the most underrated teams all season. They started the season off very hot, compiling many of their 84 regular season wins in the early months, but still they did not garner the respect that they rightfully deserved.

Now, after sneaking into the playoffs on the penultimate day of the regular season, they have displayed their talents on a national stage night after night, and have taken down giants in the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies.

This miracle run by Arizona will not stop in Texas. Their great contact and speed will help them to run all over the Rangers in this series, and if second baseman Ketel Marte continues his clutch play from the postseason so far, it is hard to see the Diamondbacks losing this series.

Superstar rookie Corbin Carroll should be able to build off of his 3-4 performance at the plate in game 7 of the NLCS, and with the starting pitching trio of Zac Gallen, Merrill kelly and Brandon Pfaadt, plus the closer Paul Sewald, the Rangers will have a tough time trying to stop this talented Diamondbacks team, who will win this series in six games.

World Series MVP: Ketel Marte

Joseph’s prediction: Rangers in six

The Rangers went all-in for the World Series this past offseason, first grabbing superstar pitcher Jacob deGrom and then pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Max Scherzer at the trade deadline.

deGrom has missed 80% of the season due to an elbow surgery, and Scherzer has not been his usual self, but Texas finds themselves where they wanted to be. In a rebuilding year for Arizona, rookie sensation Corbin Carroll took the reins along with infielder Ketel Marte, and the Diamondbacks took their house money all the way to the World Series.

However, Arizona’s luck will ultimately run out, and their three-headed pitching rotation will not contain the red-hot Rangers offense. Corey Seager will have another unbelievable series to cap off his magical season as he takes home World Series MVP and the Rangers win their first championship in franchise history in six games.

World Series MVP: Corey Seager

Aidan’s prediction: Rangers in six

This year's World Series matchup is certainly not one that many people expected. I predict the Rangers will prevail and win their first World Series championship.

While the pitching may not be elite for the Rangers, they have proven to be able to do what they need to win a series. Guys like Seager, Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien will be able to make up for the lack of stellar pitching. Garcia will continue to produce and will ultimately lead the team and take home the MVP.

World Series MVP: Adolis Garcia

Joey’s prediction: Rangers in six

Seager will get his moment in the spotlight, winning World Series MVP. The Diamondbacks starting pitching will go cold, and the Rangers pitching will catch some heat. The Rangers are elite on the road and will do what the Phillies could not, going up 3-1 after the first four games and wrapping it up at home.

World Series MVP: Corey Seager

Zach’s prediction: Rangers in six

While the Arizona Diamondbacks have had an incredible season that no one could have predicted, they are set to run out of steam against a superior team in the Rangers.

World Series MVP: Adolis Garcia