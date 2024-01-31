Suzanne McCotter appointed as interim provost

By Rebecca Heath

News Editor

Dr. Suzanne McCotter has been selected to serve as the College's interim provost for an 18-month term beginning Feb. 5, according to an email sent to the campus community by Interim President Michael Bernstein on Tuesday.

McCotter joined the College’s administration in 2017 as a professor and Dean of the School of Education. In 2022, she transitioned to the role of Dean of Graduate and Continuing Education.

“Dr. McCotter has been an outstanding leader for TCNJ and has demonstrated a commitment to advancing initiatives which support our students, faculty, and staff — and which have consistently worked to advance and refine the college’s mission,” Bernstein wrote. “Dr. McCotter’s efforts in building a foundation for our work in continuing, graduate, and professional studies are critical to the future successes we will realize in this area.”

The appointment comes days after Jeffrey Osborn, who had served as provost since 2020, officially stepped down from the role. In an email sent to the campus community on Dec. 13, Bernstein announced he and Osborn “mutually agreed he will conclude his responsibilities as provost and vice president for academic affairs on Jan. 22.”

“Jeff’s many accomplishments as provost serve as a strong foundation for our work ahead,” Bernstein wrote.

In the Jan. 30 email, Bernstein shared that there will be further communication with the campus regarding new leadership in the Graduate and Continuing Education division “in due course.”



